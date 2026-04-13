Erno Nagy’s New Book, “From Homeland to New Horizons,” is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Journey Immigrating from Hungary to America
Pueblo, CO, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Erno Nagy, who served in the Hungarian Air Force, has completed his most recent book, “From Homeland to New Horizons”: a riveting account of the author’s life journey, including his immigration from his homeland of Hungary to the United States of America.
“At that time and place, 1942, Budapest Hungary,” writes Nagy. “A schoolboy drawing a line on the World Atlas and dreaming of how he will make it to America. Some might say it’s an impossible dream.
“It was a bumpy ride, full of excitement.
“Only way you will find out is to read this book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Erno Nagy’s book is a stirring memoir that will resonate with readers as they follow the author’s path towards following his dream of creating a new life for himself in America. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “From Homeland to New Horizons” speaks to the enduring strength of resilience that all immigrants share.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Homeland to New Horizons” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“At that time and place, 1942, Budapest Hungary,” writes Nagy. “A schoolboy drawing a line on the World Atlas and dreaming of how he will make it to America. Some might say it’s an impossible dream.
“It was a bumpy ride, full of excitement.
“Only way you will find out is to read this book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Erno Nagy’s book is a stirring memoir that will resonate with readers as they follow the author’s path towards following his dream of creating a new life for himself in America. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “From Homeland to New Horizons” speaks to the enduring strength of resilience that all immigrants share.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Homeland to New Horizons” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories