John Stebbins’s New Book, "Charlotte's Adventures in Willow Grove," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Faerie as She Achieves Her Dreams of Becoming a Forest League Member
Round Rock, TX, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Stebbins has completed his most recent book, “Charlotte's Adventures in Willow Grove”: a captivating story of a young faerie who becomes a member of a special organization who is tasked with protecting their precious forest.
“Follow the journey of Charlotte, a Faerie determined to become a member of the Forest League, the most sought-after role of any Faerie in Willow Grove,” writes Stebbins. “Remember, no matter how big or how small you are, you can do anything in this world.
“Be the human you want to be, follow your dreams, and be strong and courageous in all that you put your mind to; and you will be able to live the life of your dreams!”
Published by Fulton Books, John Stebbins’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Charlotte’s journey to achieve her goals through hard work and determination.
With colorful artwork to help bring Stebbins’s story to life, “Charlotte’s Adventures in Willow Grove” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to always strive for their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Charlotte's Adventures in Willow Grove” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Follow the journey of Charlotte, a Faerie determined to become a member of the Forest League, the most sought-after role of any Faerie in Willow Grove,” writes Stebbins. “Remember, no matter how big or how small you are, you can do anything in this world.
“Be the human you want to be, follow your dreams, and be strong and courageous in all that you put your mind to; and you will be able to live the life of your dreams!”
Published by Fulton Books, John Stebbins’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Charlotte’s journey to achieve her goals through hard work and determination.
With colorful artwork to help bring Stebbins’s story to life, “Charlotte’s Adventures in Willow Grove” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to always strive for their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Charlotte's Adventures in Willow Grove” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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