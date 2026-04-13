Sylvia Michaud’s New Book, "The Dark Shadows over Longfellow Pond," Follows a Woman Whose Attempted Murder of Her Husband Leads Her to Hide from the Law in Paris
Marlborough, MA, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sylvia Michaud, a graduate of Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, whose interests include reading history books about New England and visiting historically significant locations in Marlborough and the surrounding area, has completed her most recent book, “The Dark Shadows over Longfellow Pond”: a gripping crime thriller exploring themes of deceit, attempted murder, escape, and eventually justice.
“Doug lies near death after his wife, Kristin and her boyfriend, Todd attack him in his kitchen and leave him for dead in the woods of Longfellow Pond,” writes Michaud. “Their meeting had not worked out as planned. Kristin only came to announce she is leaving the marriage, but her husband’s anger and harsh words toward her sets off her boyfriend, and they get into a terrible fight. Kristin hits Doug over the head with a vase and chooses to run rather than take responsibility for her actions.
“The next morning, a road worker who happens to be in the area sees a dark lump on the ground and then notices a man’s hand protruding from the tarp. He immediately calls an ambulance, and Doug is rushed to the hospital.
“Kristin is surprised the next morning when it is reported on the news that her husband has been found and is alive. She and her boyfriend decide to leave the country to escape law enforcement and board a plane in Boston to Paris, France, where they can start a new life together. They both find employment and are very happy living there, but are enjoying a sense of false security. The couple comes back to the United States to visit Kristin’s mother after some months but are immediately arrested for their crimes.
“After serving fifteen years in prison, Kristin is released and finds a good relationship with Peter, who is divorced and a father of two teenaged sons. They meet at a gym and, after getting to know each other, decide to go on a vacation in Key West, Florida. An unfortunate chain of events leads to Kristin’s death while she is there, leaving her friends and family shocked and saddened by her loss. Her former husband, Doug, also grieves for her and realizes that she has changed and become a better person. He visits her grave to say a final goodbye and considers forgiving her for her past deceit.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sylvia Michaud’s book will captivate readers as they follow a wild ride that will keep the pages turning with each shocking twist and turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Dark Shadows over Longfellow Pond” is a must-read for fans of the crime genre, promising to leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning work can purchase “The Dark Shadows over Longfellow Pond” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Doug lies near death after his wife, Kristin and her boyfriend, Todd attack him in his kitchen and leave him for dead in the woods of Longfellow Pond,” writes Michaud. “Their meeting had not worked out as planned. Kristin only came to announce she is leaving the marriage, but her husband’s anger and harsh words toward her sets off her boyfriend, and they get into a terrible fight. Kristin hits Doug over the head with a vase and chooses to run rather than take responsibility for her actions.
“The next morning, a road worker who happens to be in the area sees a dark lump on the ground and then notices a man’s hand protruding from the tarp. He immediately calls an ambulance, and Doug is rushed to the hospital.
“Kristin is surprised the next morning when it is reported on the news that her husband has been found and is alive. She and her boyfriend decide to leave the country to escape law enforcement and board a plane in Boston to Paris, France, where they can start a new life together. They both find employment and are very happy living there, but are enjoying a sense of false security. The couple comes back to the United States to visit Kristin’s mother after some months but are immediately arrested for their crimes.
“After serving fifteen years in prison, Kristin is released and finds a good relationship with Peter, who is divorced and a father of two teenaged sons. They meet at a gym and, after getting to know each other, decide to go on a vacation in Key West, Florida. An unfortunate chain of events leads to Kristin’s death while she is there, leaving her friends and family shocked and saddened by her loss. Her former husband, Doug, also grieves for her and realizes that she has changed and become a better person. He visits her grave to say a final goodbye and considers forgiving her for her past deceit.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sylvia Michaud’s book will captivate readers as they follow a wild ride that will keep the pages turning with each shocking twist and turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Dark Shadows over Longfellow Pond” is a must-read for fans of the crime genre, promising to leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning work can purchase “The Dark Shadows over Longfellow Pond” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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