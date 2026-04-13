Recent Release, "Wings of Youth," from Fulton Books Author S. C. Houston, is a Captivating Collection of Personal Stories Taking Readers on an Emotional Journey
Houston, TX, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S. C. Houston has completed a new book, "Wings of Youth" — a series of stories that chronicle the author's experiences, from the loss of a father and a twenty-year love affair with flying, to the end of a marriage, a rewarding career in teaching, and the discovery of a new love and a blossoming marriage. These stories, some serious and poignant, others humorous and thoughtful, are stitched together by the author's wife, the "muse" who has inspired and shaped this deeply personal work.
Author S. C. Houston's professional journey has been diverse, from a career in corporate advertising to a fulfilling tenure as a high school English teacher. Hailing from New Jersey and educated in Pennsylvania, the author has traveled extensively, including twenty years as an instrument-rated private pilot. Now retired, S. C. Houston spends time writing, traveling with his spouse, and fishing along the Gulf Coast with his wife and adult son.
"Wings of Youth" by S. C. Houston is a powerful exploration of the human experience, delving into themes of loss, love, and the pursuit of purpose. Readers will be captivated by the author's candid reflections and the relatable stories that weave together a tapestry of life's peaks and valleys.
Author S. C. Houston shares, "These stories, some serious and some humorous, are all true and stitched together by the muse of my life — my wife."
Published by Fulton Books, S. C. Houston's insightful work provides readers with a deeply personal and moving account of the author's journey. This captivating memoir offers a thoughtful exploration of the human experience, inspiring readers to reflect on their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Wings of Youth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Author S. C. Houston's professional journey has been diverse, from a career in corporate advertising to a fulfilling tenure as a high school English teacher. Hailing from New Jersey and educated in Pennsylvania, the author has traveled extensively, including twenty years as an instrument-rated private pilot. Now retired, S. C. Houston spends time writing, traveling with his spouse, and fishing along the Gulf Coast with his wife and adult son.
"Wings of Youth" by S. C. Houston is a powerful exploration of the human experience, delving into themes of loss, love, and the pursuit of purpose. Readers will be captivated by the author's candid reflections and the relatable stories that weave together a tapestry of life's peaks and valleys.
Author S. C. Houston shares, "These stories, some serious and some humorous, are all true and stitched together by the muse of my life — my wife."
Published by Fulton Books, S. C. Houston's insightful work provides readers with a deeply personal and moving account of the author's journey. This captivating memoir offers a thoughtful exploration of the human experience, inspiring readers to reflect on their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Wings of Youth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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