William Lucas’s New Book, “Breaking News!: Humanity's Lost History,” Offers an Engaging Examination of “The Urantia Book” for Both Longtime Fans and Newcomers Alike
Chesterfield, VA, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William Lucas has completed his most recent book, “Breaking News!: Humanity's Lost History”: a thought-provoking exploration of the anonymously published “The Urantia Book”, and its messages pertaining to mankind’s relationship with God and their path towards fulfillment.
“Two hundred thousand years ago, Lucifer rebelled against the laws of God,” Lucas shares. “It affected the earth also. Revelation 12:12 said, ‘Who unto the earth.’ And out of one hundred celestial sons of God that came to earth to help civilize humanity, sixty rebelled along with Lucifer. They were the first sinners on earth. After they sinned, the Tree of Life was taken from them, and they would surely die. That is when they started having children to increase their numbers. After thousands of years of eating the fruits of the Tree of Life, it was suddenly taken from them because they sinned and have caused chaos on earth ever since. It must have had some kind of withdrawal effect on them; there must have been something in the Tree of Life to prolong their life. And it no doubt affected their descendants, the men of renown in Genesis 6:4 known as Nephilim. It must have taken some time to find something to calm them down from the effects of the withdrawal. Could this be the cause for their future descendants, the adrenochrome drinkers of today, to be addicted? It appears they had that habit for thousands of years. And today the adrenochrome drinkers and the pedophilia want to rule the world, the psychopaths.”
Published by Fulton Books, William Lucas’s book is heavily inspired by the author’s lifelong search for the reason for being, and his desire to share the information he has found with others. Comprehensive and thought-provoking, “Breaking News!: Humanity’s Lost History” is sure to leave a lasting impression with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Breaking News!: Humanity's Lost History” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Two hundred thousand years ago, Lucifer rebelled against the laws of God,” Lucas shares. “It affected the earth also. Revelation 12:12 said, ‘Who unto the earth.’ And out of one hundred celestial sons of God that came to earth to help civilize humanity, sixty rebelled along with Lucifer. They were the first sinners on earth. After they sinned, the Tree of Life was taken from them, and they would surely die. That is when they started having children to increase their numbers. After thousands of years of eating the fruits of the Tree of Life, it was suddenly taken from them because they sinned and have caused chaos on earth ever since. It must have had some kind of withdrawal effect on them; there must have been something in the Tree of Life to prolong their life. And it no doubt affected their descendants, the men of renown in Genesis 6:4 known as Nephilim. It must have taken some time to find something to calm them down from the effects of the withdrawal. Could this be the cause for their future descendants, the adrenochrome drinkers of today, to be addicted? It appears they had that habit for thousands of years. And today the adrenochrome drinkers and the pedophilia want to rule the world, the psychopaths.”
Published by Fulton Books, William Lucas’s book is heavily inspired by the author’s lifelong search for the reason for being, and his desire to share the information he has found with others. Comprehensive and thought-provoking, “Breaking News!: Humanity’s Lost History” is sure to leave a lasting impression with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Breaking News!: Humanity's Lost History” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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