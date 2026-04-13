Recent Release, "Apache Gold," from Fulton Books Author David E. Waddell, Tells a Gripping Tale of Treasure Hunters Seeking a Legendary Spanish Conquistador's Fortune
Akron, OH, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David E. Waddell has completed a new book, "Apache Gold" that follows the quest of these treasure hunters who are ambushed by the Chiricahua Apaches led by the legendary warrior Cochise. The sole survivor, Billy Preston, discloses the gold's location to Charlie Hackett before passing away, sparking a race to find the treasure.
The author, David E. Waddell, resides in Akron, Ohio and Bonita Springs, Florida. He has a passion for writing Westerns, a dream he has held since childhood. "Apache Gold" explores themes of adventure, treasure, and the conflict between the settlers and Native American tribes in the Arizona Territory.
Author David E. Waddell shares, "Writing 'Apache Gold' allowed me to bring to life the rugged landscape of the Dragoon Mountains and the high-stakes quest to uncover a long-lost Spanish treasure, all while weaving in the historical tensions between the settlers and the Chiricahua Apaches."
Published by Fulton Books, David E. Waddell's captivating work takes readers on a thrilling adventure filled with action, suspense, and the pursuit of a legendary fortune. This stirring Western is sure to enthrall fans of the genre.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Apache Gold" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author, David E. Waddell, resides in Akron, Ohio and Bonita Springs, Florida. He has a passion for writing Westerns, a dream he has held since childhood. "Apache Gold" explores themes of adventure, treasure, and the conflict between the settlers and Native American tribes in the Arizona Territory.
Author David E. Waddell shares, "Writing 'Apache Gold' allowed me to bring to life the rugged landscape of the Dragoon Mountains and the high-stakes quest to uncover a long-lost Spanish treasure, all while weaving in the historical tensions between the settlers and the Chiricahua Apaches."
Published by Fulton Books, David E. Waddell's captivating work takes readers on a thrilling adventure filled with action, suspense, and the pursuit of a legendary fortune. This stirring Western is sure to enthrall fans of the genre.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Apache Gold" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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