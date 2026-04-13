Author Heidi Anne Grant’s New Book, "Becoming the Oracle," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Three Sisters Who Are Destined to Become the Greatest Oracles of Delphi
Recent release “Becoming the Oracle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Heidi Anne Grant centers around Athaena, Olifera, and Xenia, three sisters in Ancient Greece who hone their skills to become the greatest oracles ever known. But as a dark force arises to take them and future oracles out forever, a lone hero rises to protect them from destruction.
New York, NY, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Heidi Anne Grant, a loving wife who has always been a highly intuitive and creative person thanks to her psychic sensitivity, has completed her new book, “Becoming the Oracle”: a riveting story of three oracles who find themselves in danger when an evil force longs to destroy them and all future oracles.
“Athaena, Olifera and Xenia, were three sisters who were gifted to the Temples of Apollo and Athena at Delphi as babies,” writes Grant. “It was an unfortunate bargain their parents had to make, due to their Fathers’ inferior status.
“Indebted forever to become the most blessed of Oracles through their hidden Royal bloodline, the sisters learnt their craft, unaware of the truth of who they really were.
“They learnt the lessons of how to use their intuition, how to manifest and how to conjure at will to become the mouthpiece of the Gods and Goddesses on Mount Olympus and learn to sit and prophecy on the famous Tripod Throne.
“However, a dark and menacing hidden evil force from across the Mediterranean sought to wipe out their Oracle tradition forever. His depravity, perversion and hatred of women spurred him to seek them out for his evil and sadistic pleasures.
“There was only one person who could save them now…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Heidi Anne Grant’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own psychic gifts, including her ability to tap into past lives while traveling in Delphi, Greece. She has purposely laced insightful lessons throughout this novel, wonderfully woven into the storyline, teaching the reader how to use their own intuition and psychic abilities as they follow the novice’s progress on their spiritual journey. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Becoming the Oracle” promises to transport readers back in time, delivering a riveting journey through Ancient Greece that will leave them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Becoming the Oracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Athaena, Olifera and Xenia, were three sisters who were gifted to the Temples of Apollo and Athena at Delphi as babies,” writes Grant. “It was an unfortunate bargain their parents had to make, due to their Fathers’ inferior status.
“Indebted forever to become the most blessed of Oracles through their hidden Royal bloodline, the sisters learnt their craft, unaware of the truth of who they really were.
“They learnt the lessons of how to use their intuition, how to manifest and how to conjure at will to become the mouthpiece of the Gods and Goddesses on Mount Olympus and learn to sit and prophecy on the famous Tripod Throne.
“However, a dark and menacing hidden evil force from across the Mediterranean sought to wipe out their Oracle tradition forever. His depravity, perversion and hatred of women spurred him to seek them out for his evil and sadistic pleasures.
“There was only one person who could save them now…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Heidi Anne Grant’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own psychic gifts, including her ability to tap into past lives while traveling in Delphi, Greece. She has purposely laced insightful lessons throughout this novel, wonderfully woven into the storyline, teaching the reader how to use their own intuition and psychic abilities as they follow the novice’s progress on their spiritual journey. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Becoming the Oracle” promises to transport readers back in time, delivering a riveting journey through Ancient Greece that will leave them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Becoming the Oracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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