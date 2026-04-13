Author Heidi Anne Grant’s New Book, "Becoming the Oracle," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Three Sisters Who Are Destined to Become the Greatest Oracles of Delphi

Recent release “Becoming the Oracle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Heidi Anne Grant centers around Athaena, Olifera, and Xenia, three sisters in Ancient Greece who hone their skills to become the greatest oracles ever known. But as a dark force arises to take them and future oracles out forever, a lone hero rises to protect them from destruction.