Author LD Noble’s New Book, “Folklore: A Saga Book One,” Centers Around a Kingdom Haunted by the Mysterious Disappearance of Two Villages Over a Century Prior
Recent release “Folklore: A Saga Book One” from Newman Springs Publishing author LD Noble is a gripping mystery that follows Lord Darnell, who must solve a centuries old mystery as children begin disappearing from their beds. As he investigates, Lord Darnell uncovers a lost tale of vanishing villages and another world entirely that could hold the secrets to saving the kingdom or its destruction.
Cusick, WA, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LD Noble, who is retired and currently lives with his wife in Eastern Washington, has completed his new book, “Folklore: A Saga Book One”: a stirring novel that follows a lord who must investigate the disappearance of children from their beds and the centuries old mystery that may be tied to these occurrences.
“Two villages suddenly disappear. All that remains is a vast swamp shrouded in thick mist and even thicker mystery,” writes Noble. “One village helped supply the kingdom with food, the other with limestone. The king orders the rebuilding of the villages and for work to continue. Time passes, and the tale of the missing villages becomes lore.
“Suddenly, children begin vanishing from their beds. Over the next one hundred years, forty-one children mysteriously vanish. Scouring through the records of the scribes and astrologers and having discovered strange ruins in the center of the swamp, Lord Darnell and his chief astrologer believe they have figured out when and how the next event is going to occur. However, they have no idea what it is they are trying to stop. Time is against them, and so is the king’s edict. If their theory is correct, they stand to be heroes. If wrong, they stand to lose everything, including their lives. With his land, title, and family fortune on the line, Lord Darnell begins preparing for the unknown, praying that he is preparing for naught, yet hoping he would not prove himself to be a madman or, worse, to be hung for treason.
“Two worlds, once unified by a single gate, had both suffered violent and horrific events due to that union. In response, the gateway was forever shut. Through time, the inhabitants of each world now believe the Other Place is merely a myth. A dark and unforeseen breach in that gateway has suddenly rejoined them and with it the terrifying secrets of a buried past. Neither side is prepared for the shocking truth, a truth that would upend all that they have come to believe: the belief that all the scary stories they have heard and shared by the bedsides and around the fire are just folklore.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LD Noble’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey, where nothing is as it seems, and past myths come to life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Folklore: A Saga Book One” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Folklore: A Saga Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Two villages suddenly disappear. All that remains is a vast swamp shrouded in thick mist and even thicker mystery,” writes Noble. “One village helped supply the kingdom with food, the other with limestone. The king orders the rebuilding of the villages and for work to continue. Time passes, and the tale of the missing villages becomes lore.
“Suddenly, children begin vanishing from their beds. Over the next one hundred years, forty-one children mysteriously vanish. Scouring through the records of the scribes and astrologers and having discovered strange ruins in the center of the swamp, Lord Darnell and his chief astrologer believe they have figured out when and how the next event is going to occur. However, they have no idea what it is they are trying to stop. Time is against them, and so is the king’s edict. If their theory is correct, they stand to be heroes. If wrong, they stand to lose everything, including their lives. With his land, title, and family fortune on the line, Lord Darnell begins preparing for the unknown, praying that he is preparing for naught, yet hoping he would not prove himself to be a madman or, worse, to be hung for treason.
“Two worlds, once unified by a single gate, had both suffered violent and horrific events due to that union. In response, the gateway was forever shut. Through time, the inhabitants of each world now believe the Other Place is merely a myth. A dark and unforeseen breach in that gateway has suddenly rejoined them and with it the terrifying secrets of a buried past. Neither side is prepared for the shocking truth, a truth that would upend all that they have come to believe: the belief that all the scary stories they have heard and shared by the bedsides and around the fire are just folklore.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LD Noble’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey, where nothing is as it seems, and past myths come to life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Folklore: A Saga Book One” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Folklore: A Saga Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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