Author LD Noble’s New Book, “Folklore: A Saga Book One,” Centers Around a Kingdom Haunted by the Mysterious Disappearance of Two Villages Over a Century Prior

Recent release “Folklore: A Saga Book One” from Newman Springs Publishing author LD Noble is a gripping mystery that follows Lord Darnell, who must solve a centuries old mystery as children begin disappearing from their beds. As he investigates, Lord Darnell uncovers a lost tale of vanishing villages and another world entirely that could hold the secrets to saving the kingdom or its destruction.