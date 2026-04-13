Recent Release, "At Hand: a letter of rescue and hope for our times," from Covenant Books Author Raymond A. Berger Offers Transformative Encounters with the Living Savior
Mount Vernon, WA, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Raymond A. Berger has completed a new book "At Hand: a letter of rescue and hope for our times" — a profound exploration of the timeless truths of encountering Christ. The author shares personal stories and testimonies that illuminate the remarkable ways God can intervene in the lives of those who seek Him with open hearts.
Berger's inspiring background as a youth group leader and worship musician at CTK Hope Church in Washington infuses this work with genuine passion and authenticity. "At Hand: a letter of rescue and hope for our times" delves into the profound impact of experiencing the living presence of Jesus, guiding readers towards a deeper, more intimate relationship with their Redeemer.
"This book will hit its intended audience. The Lord will use it (and you)," said Dr. Timothy Moore, founder and Executive Global Missions Director at Impact Multiplied.
Published by Covenant Books, Raymond A. Berger's compelling work offers readers a transformative journey towards experiencing the restorative power of Christ. This poignant volume will leave an indelible mark on all who seek to encounter the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "At Hand: a letter of rescue and hope for our times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Berger's inspiring background as a youth group leader and worship musician at CTK Hope Church in Washington infuses this work with genuine passion and authenticity. "At Hand: a letter of rescue and hope for our times" delves into the profound impact of experiencing the living presence of Jesus, guiding readers towards a deeper, more intimate relationship with their Redeemer.
"This book will hit its intended audience. The Lord will use it (and you)," said Dr. Timothy Moore, founder and Executive Global Missions Director at Impact Multiplied.
Published by Covenant Books, Raymond A. Berger's compelling work offers readers a transformative journey towards experiencing the restorative power of Christ. This poignant volume will leave an indelible mark on all who seek to encounter the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "At Hand: a letter of rescue and hope for our times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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