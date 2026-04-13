Author S.O. Kehinde (SOK)’s New Book, “Factors in Effective Leadership,” Offers a Compelling Look at the Qualities Found Within Both Effective and Failed Leadership
Recent release “Factors in Effective Leadership” from Covenant Books author S.O. Kehinde (SOK) is a comprehensive guide designed to help readers understand the qualities and principles of an effective leader, as well as the indications of failed leadership and the lasting impacts it can have on an individual organization or a nation.
New York, NY, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S.O. Kehinde (SOK), a retired principal assistant registrar at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, where he also graduated with B.Sc. and M.Sc. (Soc.) degrees, has completed his new book, “Factors in Effective Leadership”: an enlightening guide to understanding the signs of a good leader, and how issues within any organization or nation can be linked to failed or poor leadership skills.
Author S. O. Kehinde is a prolific writer and has contributed articles to a number of Nigerian dailies, and has also had chapters published in a number of coauthored books. A dedicated family man, Kehinde is married to Deaconess Elizabeth Oyindamola Kehinde, and together they have been blessed with five children. The author is also a Baptist deacon and a chaplain of the Chaplains Fellowship of Nigeria Inc., and currently works as an overnight associate in the maintenance section of Walmart in Anna, Texas, USA.
“Leadership qualities are essential factors in exponential growth in all areas of endeavor and are the strength of a nation,” writes Kehinde. “In the home, community, and nation, the qualities of leadership contribute immensely to the development of these institutions, such that the success or failure of these institutions is determined by leadership qualities. The book has explicitly discussed some essential characteristics of an effective leader and the reasons for failure.
“‘Factors in Effective Leadership’ discusses both the functions and personality of a good leader, indicating the fact that leadership failure is the major problem of many nations today and that the development of any nation is made possible on account of the qualities of its leaders.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, S.O. Kehinde (SOK)’s new book highlights the essential leadership traits and behaviors necessary for fostering growth in homes, communities, and nations, serving as a useful guide to both present and aspiring future leaders alike.
Readers can purchase “Factors in Effective Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author S. O. Kehinde is a prolific writer and has contributed articles to a number of Nigerian dailies, and has also had chapters published in a number of coauthored books. A dedicated family man, Kehinde is married to Deaconess Elizabeth Oyindamola Kehinde, and together they have been blessed with five children. The author is also a Baptist deacon and a chaplain of the Chaplains Fellowship of Nigeria Inc., and currently works as an overnight associate in the maintenance section of Walmart in Anna, Texas, USA.
“Leadership qualities are essential factors in exponential growth in all areas of endeavor and are the strength of a nation,” writes Kehinde. “In the home, community, and nation, the qualities of leadership contribute immensely to the development of these institutions, such that the success or failure of these institutions is determined by leadership qualities. The book has explicitly discussed some essential characteristics of an effective leader and the reasons for failure.
“‘Factors in Effective Leadership’ discusses both the functions and personality of a good leader, indicating the fact that leadership failure is the major problem of many nations today and that the development of any nation is made possible on account of the qualities of its leaders.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, S.O. Kehinde (SOK)’s new book highlights the essential leadership traits and behaviors necessary for fostering growth in homes, communities, and nations, serving as a useful guide to both present and aspiring future leaders alike.
Readers can purchase “Factors in Effective Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories