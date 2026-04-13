Author S.O. Kehinde (SOK)’s New Book, “Factors in Effective Leadership,” Offers a Compelling Look at the Qualities Found Within Both Effective and Failed Leadership

Recent release “Factors in Effective Leadership” from Covenant Books author S.O. Kehinde (SOK) is a comprehensive guide designed to help readers understand the qualities and principles of an effective leader, as well as the indications of failed leadership and the lasting impacts it can have on an individual organization or a nation.