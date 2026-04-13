Author Laura Campbell’s New Book, "Fifteenth Summer," is a Powerful and Compelling Memoir That Documents the Author’s Struggles and Journey During Her Teenage Pregnancy
Recent release “Fifteenth Summer” from Covenant Books author Laura Campbell is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that chronicles the trials faced by the author during her teenage pregnancy, and how she managed to navigate such a difficult and tumultuous time in order to make the decisions she needed for not only her life but the life of her unborn child.
Thornton, NH, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laura Campbell, a loving wife and mother who holds a bachelor’s degree in writing and web design and a master’s degree in healthcare administration, has completed her new book, “Fifteenth Summer”: a stirring and deeply personal memoir that shares the author’s journey as a pregnant teenager, and the struggles she faced along the way.
In “Fifteenth Summer,” author Laura Campbell reveals how, at only fifteen years old, she found herself faced with the most important decision of her life—whether to keep her unborn child or give it up for adoption. Before she could even begin to tackle this difficult choice, she had to overcome the inner turmoil of fear, helplessness, and loneliness that have consumed her mind for months. No matter the choice, it will impact her life forever. A choice made at a time when she is at her most vulnerable. There is no turning back.
Finding herself alone, or so she thought, while navigating this perilous time in her life, Campbell recounts how she slowly pulled herself out of this paralyzing state of mind and began to put back together the shattered pieces of her life as the right choice for her materialized.
“I have never looked back and wondered how my life would be different if I chose a different path,” writes Campbell. “There were many forks in the road: adoption versus raising my child, getting married or not getting married, joining the workforce out of high school or going to college. I have no regrets. The decisions I made were life-altering and formed me into the woman I am today—happily married with three sons and a master’s degree in healthcare administration.
“There is one thing I would have done differently, though. I would have prayed ceaselessly and listened to God’s response when I needed Him the most.”
The author continues, “It is by the grace of God that I achieved all that I did while separated from Him. Glory be to God. I am eternally grateful for His everlasting gifts and pray to the Lord my God that every human being finds their way to Him and bask in His glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laura Campbell’s new book will captivate readers as they discover the sorrow, judgment, and indecisiveness the author experienced throughout this journey, ultimately discovering a story of transformation as a young girl with an uncertain future becomes a functioning member of society.
Readers can purchase “Fifteenth Summer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Fifteenth Summer,” author Laura Campbell reveals how, at only fifteen years old, she found herself faced with the most important decision of her life—whether to keep her unborn child or give it up for adoption. Before she could even begin to tackle this difficult choice, she had to overcome the inner turmoil of fear, helplessness, and loneliness that have consumed her mind for months. No matter the choice, it will impact her life forever. A choice made at a time when she is at her most vulnerable. There is no turning back.
Finding herself alone, or so she thought, while navigating this perilous time in her life, Campbell recounts how she slowly pulled herself out of this paralyzing state of mind and began to put back together the shattered pieces of her life as the right choice for her materialized.
“I have never looked back and wondered how my life would be different if I chose a different path,” writes Campbell. “There were many forks in the road: adoption versus raising my child, getting married or not getting married, joining the workforce out of high school or going to college. I have no regrets. The decisions I made were life-altering and formed me into the woman I am today—happily married with three sons and a master’s degree in healthcare administration.
“There is one thing I would have done differently, though. I would have prayed ceaselessly and listened to God’s response when I needed Him the most.”
The author continues, “It is by the grace of God that I achieved all that I did while separated from Him. Glory be to God. I am eternally grateful for His everlasting gifts and pray to the Lord my God that every human being finds their way to Him and bask in His glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laura Campbell’s new book will captivate readers as they discover the sorrow, judgment, and indecisiveness the author experienced throughout this journey, ultimately discovering a story of transformation as a young girl with an uncertain future becomes a functioning member of society.
Readers can purchase “Fifteenth Summer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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