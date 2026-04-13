Author Laura Campbell’s New Book, "Fifteenth Summer," is a Powerful and Compelling Memoir That Documents the Author’s Struggles and Journey During Her Teenage Pregnancy

Recent release “Fifteenth Summer” from Covenant Books author Laura Campbell is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that chronicles the trials faced by the author during her teenage pregnancy, and how she managed to navigate such a difficult and tumultuous time in order to make the decisions she needed for not only her life but the life of her unborn child.