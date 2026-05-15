LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 18.7% of AI Search Citations Are Directly Influenceable by Brands
Q1 2026 report reveals untapped opportunity for affiliate partnerships to drive visibility in AI-generated search results.
San Francisco, CA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LQ Digital today announced the release of its Q1 2026 Report: Affiliate Opportunities in AI Search, a first-of-its-kind analysis revealing that nearly one in five sources cited in AI-generated search results can be directly influenced by brands through affiliate and content partnerships.
Powered by LQ Digital’s proprietary search intelligence platform, LQ Vision™, the report analyzed more than 100,000 AI-generated responses across leading platforms including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. The findings highlight a significant and underutilized opportunity for marketers to shape how their brands appear in AI-driven discovery.
Among the most notable insights: 18.7% of publishers cited in AI search results are “influenceable”: meaning brands can secure visibility through established affiliate relationships or strategic content placements.
“These findings fundamentally shift how brands should think about visibility in AI search,” said Ty Martin, SVP of Product and Technology at LQ Digital. “Influenceable media is the next evolution of link building, at a much greater scale and speed. Even the most sophisticated brands won’t control 100% of AI citations through owned content alone. Affiliate partnerships now play a critical role in securing that visibility.”
The report identifies well-known publishers such as NerdWallet, Forbes, Money.com, G2, and Tom’s Guide among the most frequently cited sources in AI-generated answers. These sites have long played a central role in affiliate marketing strategies. Their growing influence in AI search underscores the convergence of affiliate and organic visibility strategies.
Key findings from the report include:
Affiliate-driven opportunity dominates: Affiliate publishers account for 16.1% of AI citations, compared to just 2.7% from social content, representing a 6x greater opportunity.
Google AI Overviews leads in influenceability: At 23.6%, Google’s AI search experience offers the highest share of influenceable citations among major platforms.
Faster path to AI visibility: Placement on trusted publishers can begin influencing AI-generated answers within weeks, with compounding impact over time.
The research suggests that brands investing in affiliate programs already possess much of the infrastructure needed to capitalize on AI search, provided they can identify and activate relationships with the publishers AI systems cite most frequently.
To support this, LQ’s proprietary technology LQ Vision™ enables brands to map gaps between current affiliate partnerships and high-impact AI-cited publishers, and take action within a unified workflow.
The release comes as AI search rapidly becomes a primary entry point for both B2B and consumer research, reshaping how brands are discovered and evaluated online.
To learn or to download the full Q1 2026 Report: Affiliate Opportunities in AI Search, visit LQDigital.
Powered by LQ Digital’s proprietary search intelligence platform, LQ Vision™, the report analyzed more than 100,000 AI-generated responses across leading platforms including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. The findings highlight a significant and underutilized opportunity for marketers to shape how their brands appear in AI-driven discovery.
Among the most notable insights: 18.7% of publishers cited in AI search results are “influenceable”: meaning brands can secure visibility through established affiliate relationships or strategic content placements.
“These findings fundamentally shift how brands should think about visibility in AI search,” said Ty Martin, SVP of Product and Technology at LQ Digital. “Influenceable media is the next evolution of link building, at a much greater scale and speed. Even the most sophisticated brands won’t control 100% of AI citations through owned content alone. Affiliate partnerships now play a critical role in securing that visibility.”
The report identifies well-known publishers such as NerdWallet, Forbes, Money.com, G2, and Tom’s Guide among the most frequently cited sources in AI-generated answers. These sites have long played a central role in affiliate marketing strategies. Their growing influence in AI search underscores the convergence of affiliate and organic visibility strategies.
Key findings from the report include:
Affiliate-driven opportunity dominates: Affiliate publishers account for 16.1% of AI citations, compared to just 2.7% from social content, representing a 6x greater opportunity.
Google AI Overviews leads in influenceability: At 23.6%, Google’s AI search experience offers the highest share of influenceable citations among major platforms.
Faster path to AI visibility: Placement on trusted publishers can begin influencing AI-generated answers within weeks, with compounding impact over time.
The research suggests that brands investing in affiliate programs already possess much of the infrastructure needed to capitalize on AI search, provided they can identify and activate relationships with the publishers AI systems cite most frequently.
To support this, LQ’s proprietary technology LQ Vision™ enables brands to map gaps between current affiliate partnerships and high-impact AI-cited publishers, and take action within a unified workflow.
The release comes as AI search rapidly becomes a primary entry point for both B2B and consumer research, reshaping how brands are discovered and evaluated online.
To learn or to download the full Q1 2026 Report: Affiliate Opportunities in AI Search, visit LQDigital.
Contact
LQ DigitalContact
Guadalupe Tofalo
206-265-9034
lqdigital.com
Guadalupe Tofalo
206-265-9034
lqdigital.com
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