IPNetwork Monitor Launches MCP Server to Connect Monitoring Workflows with AI Agents
The latest release enables AI assistants to automate routine monitoring tasks and orchestrate workflows across your environment under your control.
Dayton, NV, April 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- IPNetwork Monitor LLC announces the release of a new version of IPNetwork Monitor, its reliable network and server monitoring software. IPNetwork Monitor now includes a built-in MCP Server that connects AI agents to an on-premises network monitoring environment. The update allows IT teams to manage hosts, monitors, alerting rules, credentials, and topology data through natural-language commands issued via any compatible AI client. With 33 MCP tools available at launch, administrators can create host groups, query monitor states and history, configure composite alerts, manage schedules, and more - all without leaving their AI assistant or development environment.
About IPNetwork Monitor
IPNetwork Monitor is a cost-effective, self-hosted network and server monitoring solution designed for IT teams that require full control over their infrastructure data. The software supports a broad range of monitoring protocols and techniques, covering servers, workstations, network devices, and web applications, allowing monitoring of both small private networks and large data centers. Remote Network Agents can be used to monitor distributed networks without direct access to target hosts. IPNetwork Monitor offers flexible alerting capable of using several notification methods to inform network administrators about the availability and efficiency of various resource types. Reports and graphs are available through a web interface.
Pricing and Availability
IPNetwork Monitor is available for Windows. Prices start from $199 for the Basic edition with 200 monitors; the Enterprise edition with an unlimited number of monitors is priced at $1,499. The Remote Network Agent functionality is available in the Professional 1000 and Enterprise editions. A free tier supporting up to 50 monitors is available permanently at no cost.
Commercial licenses and pricing details are listed at ipnetwork-monitor.com/order.html. The latest version can be downloaded at ipnetwork-monitor.com/download.html.
About IPNetwork Monitor
IPNetwork Monitor is a cost-effective, self-hosted network and server monitoring solution designed for IT teams that require full control over their infrastructure data. The software supports a broad range of monitoring protocols and techniques, covering servers, workstations, network devices, and web applications, allowing monitoring of both small private networks and large data centers. Remote Network Agents can be used to monitor distributed networks without direct access to target hosts. IPNetwork Monitor offers flexible alerting capable of using several notification methods to inform network administrators about the availability and efficiency of various resource types. Reports and graphs are available through a web interface.
Pricing and Availability
IPNetwork Monitor is available for Windows. Prices start from $199 for the Basic edition with 200 monitors; the Enterprise edition with an unlimited number of monitors is priced at $1,499. The Remote Network Agent functionality is available in the Professional 1000 and Enterprise editions. A free tier supporting up to 50 monitors is available permanently at no cost.
Commercial licenses and pricing details are listed at ipnetwork-monitor.com/order.html. The latest version can be downloaded at ipnetwork-monitor.com/download.html.
Contact
IPNetwork MonitorContact
Howard Clark
775-315-9466
ipnetwork-monitor.com
Howard Clark
775-315-9466
ipnetwork-monitor.com
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