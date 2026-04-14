Colleen Marie Wright’s Newly Released "I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory" is an Engaging Children’s Book That Explains the Importance of the Pledge of Allegiance
“I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Colleen Marie Wright is an educational children’s book designed to help young readers understand the meaning behind the words of the Pledge of Allegiance and the values it represents.
Tyner, KY, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory”: a thoughtful and educational children’s book. “I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory” is the creation of published author, Colleen Marie Wright, a retired elementary school teacher from Eastern Kentucky. She cherishes spending time with her family and friends.
Wright shares, ““I pledge allegiance to the flag!” Wait! What does allegiance mean?
We say the pledge. But do we really know what we are saying or why we are saying it?
I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory tells us what the words in the pledge mean. More importantly, this book explains why we say the pledge to the American flag. So if you are curious to know the meaning of the pledge and the reason we say it, then this book is for you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Marie Wright’s new book offers a meaningful introduction to the Pledge of Allegiance while helping children develop a deeper understanding of patriotism, respect, and gratitude for their country.
Consumers can purchase “I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wright shares, ““I pledge allegiance to the flag!” Wait! What does allegiance mean?
We say the pledge. But do we really know what we are saying or why we are saying it?
I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory tells us what the words in the pledge mean. More importantly, this book explains why we say the pledge to the American flag. So if you are curious to know the meaning of the pledge and the reason we say it, then this book is for you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Marie Wright’s new book offers a meaningful introduction to the Pledge of Allegiance while helping children develop a deeper understanding of patriotism, respect, and gratitude for their country.
Consumers can purchase “I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Pledge Allegiance to Old Glory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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