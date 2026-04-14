Santiago James’s Newly Released "Thomos Whistle of Death" is a Compelling Novel of Brotherhood, Resilience, and Determination Through Life’s Hardships
“Thomos Whistle of Death” from Christian Faith Publishing author Santiago James is a powerful story that follows two brothers navigating difficult circumstances while discovering the strength of loyalty, perseverance, and unbreakable family bonds.
New York, NY, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Thomos Whistle of Death”: a gripping and emotional story of survival, loyalty, and devotion. “Thomos Whistle of Death” is the creation of published author, Santiago James, a lifelong dreamer, explorer, and student who has also served as a first responder. Born into a devout Catholic family of seven, his life experiences—ranging from surviving severe pneumonia as an infant to a near-drowning incident—have deeply shaped his perspective on faith and purpose. Despite facing challenges growing up, including bullying, he maintained a hopeful and reflective spirit. Santiago believes meaningful stories should blend truth with imagination, drawing inspiration from real events in his life. Through his writing, he reflects on faith, redemption, and the belief that life’s purpose includes guiding others toward hope and saving lives whenever possible.
Santiago James shares, “Two brothers born in a world where they don’t seem to fit in, born to an addicted mom who does not seem to know they exist. Gorapo is the bigger of the brothers, who were born hours apart. Thomos is smaller, and both boys suffer from medical conditions affected by their mother’s drug habits. Fighting health problems and other disorders, the brothers unite to form a bond that carries them through life’s greatest struggles. An unspoken secret will bond them as they persevere through a never-ending cycle of downfalls and misadventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Santiago James’s new book invites readers into a story of purpose, loyalty, and the powerful connection between brothers who refuse to give up despite life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Thomos Whistle of Death” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thomos Whistle of Death”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Santiago James shares, “Two brothers born in a world where they don’t seem to fit in, born to an addicted mom who does not seem to know they exist. Gorapo is the bigger of the brothers, who were born hours apart. Thomos is smaller, and both boys suffer from medical conditions affected by their mother’s drug habits. Fighting health problems and other disorders, the brothers unite to form a bond that carries them through life’s greatest struggles. An unspoken secret will bond them as they persevere through a never-ending cycle of downfalls and misadventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Santiago James’s new book invites readers into a story of purpose, loyalty, and the powerful connection between brothers who refuse to give up despite life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Thomos Whistle of Death” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thomos Whistle of Death”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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