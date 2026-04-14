Recent Release, "From Generational Curses to Betrayal, Abuse, and Death," from Fulton Books Author Amanda McDonald, Shares Her Powerful Story of Hope and Transformation
West Allis, WI, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amanda McDonald has completed a new book, "From Generational Curses to Betrayal, Abuse, and Death" — a heart-wrenching and ultimately uplifting memoir. With unwavering courage and vulnerability, Amanda shares her powerful story, offering comfort and inspiration for those who have suffered similarly. As a fierce advocate for victims of elder abuse and family trauma, Amanda has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and support for those affected by these issues.
Author Amanda McDonald's writing is infused with a deep sense of empathy, compassion, and understanding, born from her experiences of struggle and triumph. Her journey toward healing and recovery has been marked by a fierce determination to confront the darkness of her family's past and to create a brighter future for herself and others. "From Generational Curses to Betrayal, Abuse, and Death" will captivate and inspire you to confront your challenges and embrace the power of hope and hopefulness.
"My writing and advocacy work have inspired countless individuals to share their stories and seek help, and I continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for many," said author Amanda McDonald.
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda McDonald's compelling work offers insight, comfort, and hope for those impacted by family trauma and abuse. Her powerful memoir is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "From Generational Curses to Betrayal, Abuse, and Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Author Amanda McDonald's writing is infused with a deep sense of empathy, compassion, and understanding, born from her experiences of struggle and triumph. Her journey toward healing and recovery has been marked by a fierce determination to confront the darkness of her family's past and to create a brighter future for herself and others. "From Generational Curses to Betrayal, Abuse, and Death" will captivate and inspire you to confront your challenges and embrace the power of hope and hopefulness.
"My writing and advocacy work have inspired countless individuals to share their stories and seek help, and I continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for many," said author Amanda McDonald.
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda McDonald's compelling work offers insight, comfort, and hope for those impacted by family trauma and abuse. Her powerful memoir is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "From Generational Curses to Betrayal, Abuse, and Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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