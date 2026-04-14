Author Cynthia Deveau Releases Her First Children’s Book, "Soor Pinderella: A Tongue-Twisting Tale"
East Grand Rapids, MI, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Sore Prinderella spent her days flopping moors and dreaming about the prandsome hince. One day the prandsome hince decided to have a bancy fall….”
Inspired by the classic fairy tale “Cinderella,” “Soor Pinderella” puts a playful spin on the familiar story, replacing graceful narration with hilariously tangled words and phrases designed to trip tongues and tickle funny bones.
Perfect for read-alouds, classrooms, and bedtime routines, “Soor Pinderella” delights children with the unexpected and encourages them to laugh at themselves and discover that stories don’t have to be perfect to be magical—just a little silly.
Published by Fulton Books, Cynthia Deveau’s book will capture the imagination of young readers as they follow Soor Pinderella’s tale, while enjoying the hilarious word-play and mix-ups sprinkled throughout.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Soor Pinderella: A Tongue Twisting Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. (Hint: If you can’t find it by searching on the book title, try searching on the author’s name instead.)
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About the Author
Cindy Deveau is a mom, grandmother, teacher, avid reader, word enthusiast, and a person who finds humor and joy in everyday things. “Soor Pinderella” is her debut children’s book.
Inspired by the classic fairy tale “Cinderella,” “Soor Pinderella” puts a playful spin on the familiar story, replacing graceful narration with hilariously tangled words and phrases designed to trip tongues and tickle funny bones.
Perfect for read-alouds, classrooms, and bedtime routines, “Soor Pinderella” delights children with the unexpected and encourages them to laugh at themselves and discover that stories don’t have to be perfect to be magical—just a little silly.
Published by Fulton Books, Cynthia Deveau’s book will capture the imagination of young readers as they follow Soor Pinderella’s tale, while enjoying the hilarious word-play and mix-ups sprinkled throughout.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Soor Pinderella: A Tongue Twisting Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. (Hint: If you can’t find it by searching on the book title, try searching on the author’s name instead.)
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About the Author
Cindy Deveau is a mom, grandmother, teacher, avid reader, word enthusiast, and a person who finds humor and joy in everyday things. “Soor Pinderella” is her debut children’s book.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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