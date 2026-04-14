Author Stephanie Binter’s New Book, "Refining the Warrior Spirit," Shares Enduring Spiritual Lessons and Battle Strategies Derived from the Old Testament

Recent release “Refining the Warrior Spirit: Developing Battle Strategies through Learning from the Battles in the Bible” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Binter is a unique read that examines spiritual battles from the Old Testament to provide readers with the tools and resources they need to overcome life’s challenges from a faith-based perspective.