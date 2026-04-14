Author Stephanie Binter’s New Book, "Refining the Warrior Spirit," Shares Enduring Spiritual Lessons and Battle Strategies Derived from the Old Testament
Recent release “Refining the Warrior Spirit: Developing Battle Strategies through Learning from the Battles in the Bible” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Binter is a unique read that examines spiritual battles from the Old Testament to provide readers with the tools and resources they need to overcome life’s challenges from a faith-based perspective.
Seven Valleys, PA, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Binter, a licensed psychologist who has been working with people going through storms for more than twenty years, has completed her new book, “Refining the Warrior Spirit: Developing Battle Strategies through Learning from the Battles in the Bible”: a compelling look at how figures from the Old Testament faced their personal battles to provide readers with spiritual strategies for their own challenges in life.
Author Stephanie Binter has dedicated her career to helping people, young and old, navigate challenges across many domains. She has been raised in the church since a small child, as her mother was devoted to raising her children in the fear and admonition of the Lord. This early upbringing has been a staple and strong foundation in Stephanie’s life which has helped her through many battles. For this reason, she was delighted to share her experience with holding onto God and His Word to navigate each battle to get to the other side and experience significant growth in various aspects of her life.
“When the battle rages on, how often do we question what we are doing? Or are we missing something? Or not doing something correctly? Where else can we learn the best battle strategies than with the warriors themselves!” writes Binter. “This book takes us through part of the Old Testament battles, meeting some of the best warriors of the time, to learn what they did and did not do that brought them success. As we learn from them and implement these strategies, we will refine our warrior spirit to bring forth success in the battles that we are currently facing and the ones we have yet to meet. So get ready to battle with renewed strength and vigor as we take back what the enemy thinks he has stolen!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Binter’s new book will allow readers to strengthen their warrior spirit and face life’s challenges with God and Scripture approved spiritual strategies while developing a deeper understanding and appreciation of figures from the Old Testament.
Readers can purchase “Refining the Warrior Spirit: Developing Battle Strategies through Learning from the Battles in the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Stephanie Binter has dedicated her career to helping people, young and old, navigate challenges across many domains. She has been raised in the church since a small child, as her mother was devoted to raising her children in the fear and admonition of the Lord. This early upbringing has been a staple and strong foundation in Stephanie’s life which has helped her through many battles. For this reason, she was delighted to share her experience with holding onto God and His Word to navigate each battle to get to the other side and experience significant growth in various aspects of her life.
“When the battle rages on, how often do we question what we are doing? Or are we missing something? Or not doing something correctly? Where else can we learn the best battle strategies than with the warriors themselves!” writes Binter. “This book takes us through part of the Old Testament battles, meeting some of the best warriors of the time, to learn what they did and did not do that brought them success. As we learn from them and implement these strategies, we will refine our warrior spirit to bring forth success in the battles that we are currently facing and the ones we have yet to meet. So get ready to battle with renewed strength and vigor as we take back what the enemy thinks he has stolen!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Binter’s new book will allow readers to strengthen their warrior spirit and face life’s challenges with God and Scripture approved spiritual strategies while developing a deeper understanding and appreciation of figures from the Old Testament.
Readers can purchase “Refining the Warrior Spirit: Developing Battle Strategies through Learning from the Battles in the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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