Recent Release, "Cruise Caper," from Covenant Books Author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson, is a Charming Tale of Friendship, Adventure, and Overcoming Challenges
The Woodlands, TX, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Heitmeier Thompson has completed a new book, "Cruise Caper" that follows Ann, a mother who surprises her two sons, Brett and Blake, with a weekend cruise. Eager to spend quality time together, the family joins a group of young friends who each have unique physical abilities yet possess impressive skills. As the children explore the ship and embark on an exciting excursion, they stumble upon a troubling mystery - the theft of passengers' belongings. Using their remarkable talents, the kids and a hilarious pelican named Kalico Kidd devise a plan to catch the culprits.
The author's extensive experience as an educator provides heartwarming insights into the triumphs and challenges faced by children with special needs. Sandy Heitmeier Thompson's own classroom memories of a student named Devin, who overcame his mobility issues with determination and optimism, are woven thoughtfully into the narrative.
In "Cruise Caper," readers will discover an uplifting story that celebrates diversity, friendship, and the power of working together to solve problems. With its charming characters, gentle humor, and inspiring themes, this book is sure to delight young readers and their families.
"As an educator, I've seen firsthand the incredible resilience and capabilities of children with special needs," said author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson. "My hope is that 'Cruise Caper' will encourage readers to embrace diversity, recognize the unique gifts in everyone, and believe in the transformative power of friendship."
Published by Covenant Books, Sandy Heitmeier Thompson's heartwarming work offers a delightful escape for young readers. This uplifting story is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Cruise Caper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's extensive experience as an educator provides heartwarming insights into the triumphs and challenges faced by children with special needs. Sandy Heitmeier Thompson's own classroom memories of a student named Devin, who overcame his mobility issues with determination and optimism, are woven thoughtfully into the narrative.
In "Cruise Caper," readers will discover an uplifting story that celebrates diversity, friendship, and the power of working together to solve problems. With its charming characters, gentle humor, and inspiring themes, this book is sure to delight young readers and their families.
"As an educator, I've seen firsthand the incredible resilience and capabilities of children with special needs," said author Sandy Heitmeier Thompson. "My hope is that 'Cruise Caper' will encourage readers to embrace diversity, recognize the unique gifts in everyone, and believe in the transformative power of friendship."
Published by Covenant Books, Sandy Heitmeier Thompson's heartwarming work offers a delightful escape for young readers. This uplifting story is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Cruise Caper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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