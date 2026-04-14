Recent Release, "The Brave Little Star," from Covenant Books Author Derek Combs, Invites Young Readers to Embark on a Heartwarming Bedtime Adventure
Lexington, KY, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Derek Combs has completed a new book, "The Brave Little Star: A Bedtime Adventure with Luma” — a charming story that follows a curious little star on a wondrous journey. As Luma sets out to explore the night sky, she encounters friendly characters, learns valuable lessons, and discovers the true power of her own inner light.
With a passion for storytelling and a heart for inspiring young minds, author Derek Combs weaves a tale that is both gentle and uplifting. His relatable characters and imaginative world-building will captivate readers, inviting them to join Luma on her bedtime adventure.
"The Brave Little Star" by Derek Combs is a delightful, faith-filled story that celebrates the strength of the human spirit. Through Luma's courageous explorations, children will be encouraged to embrace their unique gifts, overcome their fears, and shine brightly in the world around them.
Author Derek Combs shares, "As a storyteller, my greatest joy is creating tales that ignite the spark of wonder in young hearts and minds. With 'The Brave Little Star,' I hope to inspire children to dream big, face their challenges with courage, and discover the light that lives within them."
Published by Covenant Books, Derek Combs's insightful work offers readers a charming bedtime companion that will uplift the spirit and warm the heart. This moving story is sure to become a cherished classic.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Brave Little Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a passion for storytelling and a heart for inspiring young minds, author Derek Combs weaves a tale that is both gentle and uplifting. His relatable characters and imaginative world-building will captivate readers, inviting them to join Luma on her bedtime adventure.
"The Brave Little Star" by Derek Combs is a delightful, faith-filled story that celebrates the strength of the human spirit. Through Luma's courageous explorations, children will be encouraged to embrace their unique gifts, overcome their fears, and shine brightly in the world around them.
Author Derek Combs shares, "As a storyteller, my greatest joy is creating tales that ignite the spark of wonder in young hearts and minds. With 'The Brave Little Star,' I hope to inspire children to dream big, face their challenges with courage, and discover the light that lives within them."
Published by Covenant Books, Derek Combs's insightful work offers readers a charming bedtime companion that will uplift the spirit and warm the heart. This moving story is sure to become a cherished classic.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Brave Little Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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