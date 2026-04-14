Author Lacaya Medina’s New Book, "Darkness Prevailed Until It Saw the Light," Delves Into the Author’s Mind Through Poetry
Recent release “Darkness Prevailed Until It Saw the Light” from Page Publishing author Lacaya Medina is an anthology of poems that bring readers into the horrors the author experienced as a child. It goes into detail about the monsters and abuse that the author faced.
Phoenix, AZ, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lacaya Medina, who lives in Arizona with her husband, has completed her new book, “Darkness Prevailed Until It Saw the Light”: a heart-wrenching collection of poetry that follows the author’s journey surviving abuse. As her story unfolds, readers witness her getting older and facing mental health issues such as suicidal ideation, self-harm, eating disorders, and trauma.
As a child, author Lacaya Medina went through abuse, and in high school, she struggled with mental health issues. In this book, she dives into the horrors of what she went through, giving a voice to the struggle, all the while showing it's possible to rise from the ashes. Lacaya is vulnerable and shows that no matter what happens, a person can overcome it. When not writing, Lacaya enjoys reading true crime and watching Criminal Minds. She currently works as a preschool teacher and enjoys being with children. She hopes that her work will inspire and speak to many who have been through similar experiences.
Lacaya’s collection of poetry features works including “Shattered,” “Unraveling,” “Caught in the Flames,” “She Was Just a Child,” “Monster Behind the Face,” “Suffocating In My Own Skin,” “Cards I’ve Been Dealt,” “The One Who Will Love Me,” “A Thousand Ways to Die,” “Innocent Victim of a Story,” “Built to Be a Machine,” “Locked Myself in a Closet,” and many more.
Published by Page Publishing, Lacaya Medina’s raw and honest account follows as the author grows up and continues to have doubts and struggles. Eventually, readers see her rise above the chaos and become who she was always meant to be.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Darkness Prevailed Until It Saw the Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a child, author Lacaya Medina went through abuse, and in high school, she struggled with mental health issues. In this book, she dives into the horrors of what she went through, giving a voice to the struggle, all the while showing it's possible to rise from the ashes. Lacaya is vulnerable and shows that no matter what happens, a person can overcome it. When not writing, Lacaya enjoys reading true crime and watching Criminal Minds. She currently works as a preschool teacher and enjoys being with children. She hopes that her work will inspire and speak to many who have been through similar experiences.
Lacaya’s collection of poetry features works including “Shattered,” “Unraveling,” “Caught in the Flames,” “She Was Just a Child,” “Monster Behind the Face,” “Suffocating In My Own Skin,” “Cards I’ve Been Dealt,” “The One Who Will Love Me,” “A Thousand Ways to Die,” “Innocent Victim of a Story,” “Built to Be a Machine,” “Locked Myself in a Closet,” and many more.
Published by Page Publishing, Lacaya Medina’s raw and honest account follows as the author grows up and continues to have doubts and struggles. Eventually, readers see her rise above the chaos and become who she was always meant to be.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Darkness Prevailed Until It Saw the Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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