Recent Release, "STRATEGIZE THIS," from Page Publishing Author Keith Irons, Offers a Comprehensive Blueprint for Strategic Planning in Today's Dynamic Business Landscape
Rockford, IL, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keith Irons has completed a new book, "STRATEGIZE THIS" that provides a proven process for strategic planning, tailored specifically for the over three million privately held organizations that make up a significant portion of the economy. Grounded in Irons's extensive experience as a strategic advisor and business leader, the book follows two contrasting organizations as they navigate the critical decisions that shape their futures.
Author Keith Irons brings a wealth of practical expertise to the table, having served in executive roles at prominent companies and facilitated strategic initiatives for a diverse array of clients. His unique perspective illuminates the real-world challenges and opportunities that organizations face when charting their course.
"STRATEGIZE THIS" by Keith Irons delves into the fundamental elements of strategy and objective-setting, equipping readers with the tools to align their vision, planning, and execution for sustainable growth. Offering a captivating narrative approach, the book immerses readers in the dynamic decision-making processes that determine an organization's trajectory, from positioning for expansion to guarding against decline.
"As a seasoned strategic advisor, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of a well-crafted plan," said author Keith Irons. "With 'STRATEGIZE THIS,' I aim to empower organizations of all sizes to navigate the complexities of today's business environment and unlock their full potential."
Published by Page Publishing, Keith Irons's insightful work provides a comprehensive roadmap for organizations seeking to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening exploration of strategic planning can purchase "STRATEGIZE THIS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Keith Irons brings a wealth of practical expertise to the table, having served in executive roles at prominent companies and facilitated strategic initiatives for a diverse array of clients. His unique perspective illuminates the real-world challenges and opportunities that organizations face when charting their course.
"STRATEGIZE THIS" by Keith Irons delves into the fundamental elements of strategy and objective-setting, equipping readers with the tools to align their vision, planning, and execution for sustainable growth. Offering a captivating narrative approach, the book immerses readers in the dynamic decision-making processes that determine an organization's trajectory, from positioning for expansion to guarding against decline.
"As a seasoned strategic advisor, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of a well-crafted plan," said author Keith Irons. "With 'STRATEGIZE THIS,' I aim to empower organizations of all sizes to navigate the complexities of today's business environment and unlock their full potential."
Published by Page Publishing, Keith Irons's insightful work provides a comprehensive roadmap for organizations seeking to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening exploration of strategic planning can purchase "STRATEGIZE THIS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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