Recent Release, "Swan Lakes," from Page Publishing Author Sabrina Taylor, is a Captivating Tale of Self-Discovery, Friendship, and the Power of Love
New York, NY, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sabrina Taylor has completed a new book, "Swan Lakes" — a mesmerizing story that transports readers to a realm of enchantment, where a young woman named Serena navigates the complexities of identity, friendship, and forbidden love. Navigating the Neutral Realm, Serena finds herself drawn to those on the margins, discovering her own remarkable abilities along the way.
The author, Sabrina Taylor, was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who cherished time with her three sons. Though she has passed, her spirited legacy lives on through the dynamic characters and imaginative world of "Swan Lakes." Readers will be enthralled as Serena's heart is pulled in conflicting directions, her powers emerge, and she approaches a pivotal birthday that will alter the course of her life.
"As I poured my heart into 'Swan Lakes,' I hoped to create a captivating fantasy that would transport readers to realms of beauty, intrigue, and self-discovery," said author Sabrina Taylor.
Published by Page Publishing, Sabrina Taylor's imaginative work invites readers to embark on an enchanting journey. "Swan Lakes" will leave an indelible mark, inspiring readers to embrace the power of love, friendship, and the extraordinary within the ordinary.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Swan Lakes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Sabrina Taylor, was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who cherished time with her three sons. Though she has passed, her spirited legacy lives on through the dynamic characters and imaginative world of "Swan Lakes." Readers will be enthralled as Serena's heart is pulled in conflicting directions, her powers emerge, and she approaches a pivotal birthday that will alter the course of her life.
"As I poured my heart into 'Swan Lakes,' I hoped to create a captivating fantasy that would transport readers to realms of beauty, intrigue, and self-discovery," said author Sabrina Taylor.
Published by Page Publishing, Sabrina Taylor's imaginative work invites readers to embark on an enchanting journey. "Swan Lakes" will leave an indelible mark, inspiring readers to embrace the power of love, friendship, and the extraordinary within the ordinary.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Swan Lakes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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