3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.30 with Stronger Deepfake Defense and Local License Server
3DiVi today announced the release of Face SDK 3.30, introducing stronger anti-spoofing capabilities and a new local license server designed to simplify deployment in isolated environments.
Covina, CA, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The latest 3DiVi Face SDK release boosts flexibility and security, better protecting against spoofing and supporting smooth deployment in isolated environments.
Stronger Deepfake Defense and Improved Liveness Detection
This release introduces version 3 of DEEPFAKE_ESTIMATOR and an updated 2d_ensemble in the LIVENESS_ESTIMATOR module, boosting accuracy in liveness detection and deepfake recognition.
For businesses, this ensures safer facial authentication and digital onboarding: registration and login processes become more secure, attempts to use fake faces or deepfakes are detected more reliably, and the risk of account takeover or fraud is reduced.
Local License Server for Deployment in Isolated Environments
A key addition in Face SDK 3.30 is the Local License Server, allowing customers to manage licensing fully within their own infrastructure.
This capability supports deployments in restricted corporate environments without internet access as well as large-scale implementations running dozens or hundreds of Docker containers.
Development teams benefit from a more predictable deployment workflow, while businesses gain greater compliance with enterprise security policies and independence from external licensing services.
With these updates, Face SDK 3.30 becomes an even more flexible and secure solution, delivering stronger anti-spoofing protection and ready for large-scale deployments in enterprise isolated environments.
Stronger Deepfake Defense and Improved Liveness Detection
This release introduces version 3 of DEEPFAKE_ESTIMATOR and an updated 2d_ensemble in the LIVENESS_ESTIMATOR module, boosting accuracy in liveness detection and deepfake recognition.
For businesses, this ensures safer facial authentication and digital onboarding: registration and login processes become more secure, attempts to use fake faces or deepfakes are detected more reliably, and the risk of account takeover or fraud is reduced.
Local License Server for Deployment in Isolated Environments
A key addition in Face SDK 3.30 is the Local License Server, allowing customers to manage licensing fully within their own infrastructure.
This capability supports deployments in restricted corporate environments without internet access as well as large-scale implementations running dozens or hundreds of Docker containers.
Development teams benefit from a more predictable deployment workflow, while businesses gain greater compliance with enterprise security policies and independence from external licensing services.
With these updates, Face SDK 3.30 becomes an even more flexible and secure solution, delivering stronger anti-spoofing protection and ready for large-scale deployments in enterprise isolated environments.
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
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