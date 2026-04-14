Recent Release, "Flinder's Archaeology Adventure Greece," from Page Publishing Author Sue Ann Baker, is a Captivating Tale of a Young Archaeologist's Journey
Pendleton, SC, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sue Ann Baker has completed a new book, "Flinder's Archaeology Adventure Greece" in which a 12-year-old boy named Flinders, an enthusiastic student of archaeology and world cultures, accompanies his classical archaeologist mother on a dig site in Greece. Flinders interacts with his mother's retired professor and many locals as he discovers the wonders of ancient and modern Greek culture.
As an avid traveler and lover of nature, the author's personal experiences and passion for exploration infuse the narrative with authenticity. "Flinder's Archaeology Adventure Greece" takes readers on an enriching journey, immersing them in the thrilling world of archaeology and the diverse tapestry of Greek civilization.
"Writing this book allowed me to share my own curiosity and appreciation for other cultures, both past and present," said author Sue Ann Baker. "I hope young readers will be inspired to embark on their own adventures of discovery."
Published by Page Publishing, Sue Ann Baker's vibrant work offers young readers an engaging exploration of archaeology and world heritage. This uplifting tale will delight children and families alike.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Flinder's Archaeology Adventure Greece" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As an avid traveler and lover of nature, the author's personal experiences and passion for exploration infuse the narrative with authenticity. "Flinder's Archaeology Adventure Greece" takes readers on an enriching journey, immersing them in the thrilling world of archaeology and the diverse tapestry of Greek civilization.
"Writing this book allowed me to share my own curiosity and appreciation for other cultures, both past and present," said author Sue Ann Baker. "I hope young readers will be inspired to embark on their own adventures of discovery."
Published by Page Publishing, Sue Ann Baker's vibrant work offers young readers an engaging exploration of archaeology and world heritage. This uplifting tale will delight children and families alike.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Flinder's Archaeology Adventure Greece" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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