IPIA Reacts to New Study Confirming Urgent Need for Oversight of Water and Ice Vending Kiosks
University of Iowa research reinforces IPIA’s call for stronger consumer protections and enforceable vendor standards across consumable products.
Tampa, FL, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The International Packaged Ice Association (IPIA) today called attention to a new peer-reviewed study from the University of Iowa finding that water purchased from for-profit vending kiosks in multiple states contained detectable levels of lead, with at least one location measuring nearly double the threshold deemed acceptable by the Environmental Protection Agency. The IPIA views this finding as further confirmation of a pattern that we have documented repeatedly across packaged ice, water, and vending product categories: when consumable products are sold through unregulated or insufficiently monitored vendors, consumers face avoidable health risks.
This lead study is not an isolated finding. It is part of a consistent and growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating that vending machines, self-service kiosks, and on-site retail vendors operate in regulatory gray areas that leave consumers exposed. The IPIA urges federal and state regulators, industry stakeholders, and consumers to take note.
University of Iowa Study: Key Findings
Published in February 2026, the University of Iowa research examined 20 water and ice kiosks across six states: Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Arkansas. Researchers tested for the presence of metals including lead, tin, zinc, and copper:
• 15 of 20 kiosks tested contained detectable traces of lead.
• One Kooler Ice kiosk in Baxter Springs, Kansas registered lead at 19.1 parts per billion, nearly double the EPA’s guideline of 10 parts per billion for drinking water.
• The reverse osmosis treatment used by most kiosks made the resulting water corrosive, causing lead to leach from “lead-free” plumbing components, a combination researchers described as particularly concerning and difficult for consumers to detect on their own.
Lead researcher David Cwiertny, Director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa, described the findings as a case of “innovation outpacing public policy” and called for greater regulation and monitoring. Lead is a neurotoxin with no safe level of exposure for children; prolonged adult exposure is linked to kidney damage, fertility issues, and certain types of cancer.
A Consistent Pattern: Unregulated Vendors, Avoidable Contamination
The IPIA has documented this same pattern in the packaged ice industry. Independent testing by sampled packaged ice from over 90 non-IPIA-accredited brands and found:
• More than 30 samples would have failed the IPIA’s Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards (PIQCS), with high Heterotrophic Plate Counts and detected coliforms.
• Three samples showed coliform levels exceeding 2,400 CFU/mL, far above the acceptable limit of 0 CFU/mL.
• Failed samples came from a wide geographic distribution, illustrating a systemic problem rooted in the absence of uniform vendor standards.
Concurrent analysis from the University of Manitoba reinforced these findings: half of non-IPIA-accredited ice brands tested failed to meet total coliform standards, with 4.3% and 36.6% of samples from the failing brands not in compliance. By contrast, 100% of samples from an IPIA-accredited brand met all established limits.
Earlier university studies in Georgia and Southern California revealed the same pattern. In Southern California, 19% of on-site packaged ice samples failed microbiological limits, and staphylococci were detected in 34% of on-site samples, a contamination indicator absent entirely from manufactured ice produced under controlled standards. Georgia research identified coliform contamination in 26% of samples, E. coli and isolated detections of Salmonella from retail-produced and vending machine ice.
In every study, whether examining ice or water, microbial contamination or lead, kiosks or vending machines, the conclusion is the same: products sold through vendors operating without enforceable, validated safety standards present elevated health risks to consumers.
What Consumers Should Know When Purchasing from Vendors and Vending Machines
The IPIA urges consumers to exercise care when purchasing consumable products from kiosks, vending machines, or on-site retail vendors. The following steps can help reduce risk:
• Look for visible labeling that identifies the manufacturer, production facility, and applicable safety certifications.
• When purchasing packaged ice, look for the IPIA seal or verify that the brand follows the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards (PIQCS).
• Exercise caution with standalone kiosks or self-service machines that lack clear brand identification, visible regulatory certification, or accessible maintenance records.
• Be especially cautious when purchasing for children or vulnerable populations — both lead and microbial contaminants carry heightened health risks for these groups.
• If concerned about possible lead exposure from a water or ice kiosk, contact your county public health official to discuss testing options.
The Regulatory Case Is Clear: Stronger Oversight Is Needed
Because ice is legally defined as a food product and is frequently consumed directly or in beverages, public health experts have long emphasized that it should meet the same safety expectations as drinking water. The University of Iowa lead study confirms that water sold for consumption through vending kiosks deserves exactly the same scrutiny. Across multiple independent studies spanning different product types, geographies, and methodologies, the scientific evidence converges on a single conclusion:
Without enforceable standards and consistent oversight, contamination happens — and consumers bear the consequences.
The IPIA has advocated for greater regulatory oversight of packaged ice production for years and is calling for equivalent scrutiny to be applied to the broader category of vending machine and kiosk-based consumable products. The University of Iowa lead study is a valuable and important contribution to this record and a sobering reminder that the regulatory gap has real-world consequences for real people.
“The University of Iowa’s findings on lead in water kiosks are troubling, but they are not surprising to those of us who have been tracking contamination risks across consumable product vendors. We have seen this pattern before — in ice from unregulated vending machines, in on-site bagging operations, and now in water kiosks marketed as a premium alternative to tap water. The data consistently points to the same conclusion: when vendors operate without enforceable safety standards and meaningful oversight, consumers pay the price. The IPIA calls on regulators at every level to close these gaps and urges all consumers to be vigilant about where and how they purchase consumable products,” said Maria Maggio, Executive Director, International Packaged Ice Association.
About the International Packaged Ice Association
The International Packaged Ice Association represents packaged-ice manufacturers and distributors committed to producing ice as a safe, high-quality food product. Through mandatory compliance with the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards, IPIA members implement science-based sanitation, quality assurance, and testing protocols designed to safeguard public health and maintain consumer confidence.
This lead study is not an isolated finding. It is part of a consistent and growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating that vending machines, self-service kiosks, and on-site retail vendors operate in regulatory gray areas that leave consumers exposed. The IPIA urges federal and state regulators, industry stakeholders, and consumers to take note.
University of Iowa Study: Key Findings
Published in February 2026, the University of Iowa research examined 20 water and ice kiosks across six states: Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Arkansas. Researchers tested for the presence of metals including lead, tin, zinc, and copper:
• 15 of 20 kiosks tested contained detectable traces of lead.
• One Kooler Ice kiosk in Baxter Springs, Kansas registered lead at 19.1 parts per billion, nearly double the EPA’s guideline of 10 parts per billion for drinking water.
• The reverse osmosis treatment used by most kiosks made the resulting water corrosive, causing lead to leach from “lead-free” plumbing components, a combination researchers described as particularly concerning and difficult for consumers to detect on their own.
Lead researcher David Cwiertny, Director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa, described the findings as a case of “innovation outpacing public policy” and called for greater regulation and monitoring. Lead is a neurotoxin with no safe level of exposure for children; prolonged adult exposure is linked to kidney damage, fertility issues, and certain types of cancer.
A Consistent Pattern: Unregulated Vendors, Avoidable Contamination
The IPIA has documented this same pattern in the packaged ice industry. Independent testing by sampled packaged ice from over 90 non-IPIA-accredited brands and found:
• More than 30 samples would have failed the IPIA’s Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards (PIQCS), with high Heterotrophic Plate Counts and detected coliforms.
• Three samples showed coliform levels exceeding 2,400 CFU/mL, far above the acceptable limit of 0 CFU/mL.
• Failed samples came from a wide geographic distribution, illustrating a systemic problem rooted in the absence of uniform vendor standards.
Concurrent analysis from the University of Manitoba reinforced these findings: half of non-IPIA-accredited ice brands tested failed to meet total coliform standards, with 4.3% and 36.6% of samples from the failing brands not in compliance. By contrast, 100% of samples from an IPIA-accredited brand met all established limits.
Earlier university studies in Georgia and Southern California revealed the same pattern. In Southern California, 19% of on-site packaged ice samples failed microbiological limits, and staphylococci were detected in 34% of on-site samples, a contamination indicator absent entirely from manufactured ice produced under controlled standards. Georgia research identified coliform contamination in 26% of samples, E. coli and isolated detections of Salmonella from retail-produced and vending machine ice.
In every study, whether examining ice or water, microbial contamination or lead, kiosks or vending machines, the conclusion is the same: products sold through vendors operating without enforceable, validated safety standards present elevated health risks to consumers.
What Consumers Should Know When Purchasing from Vendors and Vending Machines
The IPIA urges consumers to exercise care when purchasing consumable products from kiosks, vending machines, or on-site retail vendors. The following steps can help reduce risk:
• Look for visible labeling that identifies the manufacturer, production facility, and applicable safety certifications.
• When purchasing packaged ice, look for the IPIA seal or verify that the brand follows the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards (PIQCS).
• Exercise caution with standalone kiosks or self-service machines that lack clear brand identification, visible regulatory certification, or accessible maintenance records.
• Be especially cautious when purchasing for children or vulnerable populations — both lead and microbial contaminants carry heightened health risks for these groups.
• If concerned about possible lead exposure from a water or ice kiosk, contact your county public health official to discuss testing options.
The Regulatory Case Is Clear: Stronger Oversight Is Needed
Because ice is legally defined as a food product and is frequently consumed directly or in beverages, public health experts have long emphasized that it should meet the same safety expectations as drinking water. The University of Iowa lead study confirms that water sold for consumption through vending kiosks deserves exactly the same scrutiny. Across multiple independent studies spanning different product types, geographies, and methodologies, the scientific evidence converges on a single conclusion:
Without enforceable standards and consistent oversight, contamination happens — and consumers bear the consequences.
The IPIA has advocated for greater regulatory oversight of packaged ice production for years and is calling for equivalent scrutiny to be applied to the broader category of vending machine and kiosk-based consumable products. The University of Iowa lead study is a valuable and important contribution to this record and a sobering reminder that the regulatory gap has real-world consequences for real people.
“The University of Iowa’s findings on lead in water kiosks are troubling, but they are not surprising to those of us who have been tracking contamination risks across consumable product vendors. We have seen this pattern before — in ice from unregulated vending machines, in on-site bagging operations, and now in water kiosks marketed as a premium alternative to tap water. The data consistently points to the same conclusion: when vendors operate without enforceable safety standards and meaningful oversight, consumers pay the price. The IPIA calls on regulators at every level to close these gaps and urges all consumers to be vigilant about where and how they purchase consumable products,” said Maria Maggio, Executive Director, International Packaged Ice Association.
About the International Packaged Ice Association
The International Packaged Ice Association represents packaged-ice manufacturers and distributors committed to producing ice as a safe, high-quality food product. Through mandatory compliance with the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards, IPIA members implement science-based sanitation, quality assurance, and testing protocols designed to safeguard public health and maintain consumer confidence.
Contact
International Packaged Ice AssociationContact
Maria Maggio
(813) 949-2518
www.packagedice.com
Maria Maggio
(813) 949-2518
www.packagedice.com
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