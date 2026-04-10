Lunker Database Launches as the First National Platform to Track and Rank Trophy Bass Across All 50 States
Lunker Database has officially launched as the first nationwide trophy bass registry, allowing anglers across all 50 states to log, verify, and compare their biggest catches. Independent of any single tournament series, the platform is already gaining traction with anglers and fishing creators, introducing a new era of status-driven competition nationwide.
Dallas, TX, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new platform is changing the way anglers across the United States track and compare their biggest catches. Lunker Database has officially launched nationwide as the first trophy bass registry independent of any single tournament series, allowing anglers to log, verify, and showcase catches from both recreational fishing and tournament competition. For the first time, fishermen from every state can directly compare trophy bass and build a permanent, trackable record of their success on the water.
Historically, competitive fishing has been limited to tournament circuits and isolated local records, leaving no unified way to measure performance across regions. Lunker Database fills that gap by turning individual catches into verified data and public recognition, creating a new form of competition driven by status rather than payouts.
Early momentum is already evident, with anglers across the country actively logging catches and competing for leaderboard positions. The platform’s official launch was supported by 16 fishing content creators with a combined audience of over 1 million followers, signaling strong early adoption and interest within the angling community.
“Fishing has always been fragmented—tournaments, local records, personal logs—but there’s never been one place to bring it all together. We built Lunker Database to change that and give every angler a shot at national recognition.” —Rick Cruz, Founder of Lunker Database
Lunker Database is now live nationwide, with anglers able to submit catches, build their personal fishing record, and compete for recognition among the top anglers in the country.
Historically, competitive fishing has been limited to tournament circuits and isolated local records, leaving no unified way to measure performance across regions. Lunker Database fills that gap by turning individual catches into verified data and public recognition, creating a new form of competition driven by status rather than payouts.
Early momentum is already evident, with anglers across the country actively logging catches and competing for leaderboard positions. The platform’s official launch was supported by 16 fishing content creators with a combined audience of over 1 million followers, signaling strong early adoption and interest within the angling community.
“Fishing has always been fragmented—tournaments, local records, personal logs—but there’s never been one place to bring it all together. We built Lunker Database to change that and give every angler a shot at national recognition.” —Rick Cruz, Founder of Lunker Database
Lunker Database is now live nationwide, with anglers able to submit catches, build their personal fishing record, and compete for recognition among the top anglers in the country.
Contact
Lunker DatabaseContact
Rick Cruz
972-750-9483
lunkerdatabase.com
Rick Cruz
972-750-9483
lunkerdatabase.com
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