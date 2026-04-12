Artist Yevette Lynn Featured in “Appalachian Awakening” Exhibit at Create Appalachia
Yevette Lynn Photography announces three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are on view in the juried Appalachian Awakening exhibit at Create Appalachia through May 26, 2026. The limited-edition series (20 images, editions of 12) is available for acquisition, offering collectors a refined, intentional body of work rooted in Appalachian landscape and presence.
Kingsport, TN, April 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yevette Lynn Photography announces that three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are currently on view in Appalachian Awakening, a juried regional exhibition presented by Create Appalachia in Kingsport, Tennessee. The exhibit opened March 5 and will continue through May 26, 2026.
Appalachian Awakening highlights the landscapes, people, traditions, and creative resurgence of the Appalachian region—offering a collective perspective on a place that continues to evolve, rise, and redefine itself.
Artist Yevette Lynn’s Appalachian Backroads Collection is a fine art series composed of 20 images, each offered as a limited edition of 12. The collection examines the quiet strength, memory, and presence embedded within rural Appalachian landscapes through a refined and intentional visual language.
“This collection was created with intention and restraint—each image released in a strictly limited edition, designed for collectors who value rarity, authorship, and lasting visual impact,” says Lynn.
Each selected piece is printed on archival fine art paper, presented as a framed work, and individually signed and numbered. A certificate of authenticity accompanies every edition. Works from the exhibition are available for acquisition, offering collectors the opportunity to invest in a defined and limited body of work.
Visitors are invited to experience Appalachian Awakening at Create Appalachia, where artists present a compelling vision of an Appalachia both rooted and in motion—where the quiet of the mountains meets the rhythm of contemporary life.
For more information about the Appalachian Backroads Collection, visit:
https://www.yevettelynn.art/appalachian-backroads
For exhibition details, visit:
https://www.createappalachia.org/
Appalachian Awakening highlights the landscapes, people, traditions, and creative resurgence of the Appalachian region—offering a collective perspective on a place that continues to evolve, rise, and redefine itself.
Artist Yevette Lynn’s Appalachian Backroads Collection is a fine art series composed of 20 images, each offered as a limited edition of 12. The collection examines the quiet strength, memory, and presence embedded within rural Appalachian landscapes through a refined and intentional visual language.
“This collection was created with intention and restraint—each image released in a strictly limited edition, designed for collectors who value rarity, authorship, and lasting visual impact,” says Lynn.
Each selected piece is printed on archival fine art paper, presented as a framed work, and individually signed and numbered. A certificate of authenticity accompanies every edition. Works from the exhibition are available for acquisition, offering collectors the opportunity to invest in a defined and limited body of work.
Visitors are invited to experience Appalachian Awakening at Create Appalachia, where artists present a compelling vision of an Appalachia both rooted and in motion—where the quiet of the mountains meets the rhythm of contemporary life.
For more information about the Appalachian Backroads Collection, visit:
https://www.yevettelynn.art/appalachian-backroads
For exhibition details, visit:
https://www.createappalachia.org/
Contact
Yevette Lynn Photography LLCContact
Yevette Lynn
423-398-6303
yevettelynn.art
IG @yevettelynn.photography
Yevette Lynn
423-398-6303
yevettelynn.art
IG @yevettelynn.photography
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