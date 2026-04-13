Rreal Tacos Elevates Its Brand Experience with One of the Most Authentic Agave Programs in the Country
Tampa, FL, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As Rreal Tacos prepares to open its first Florida location, the growing Mexican street‑food restaurant is introducing a beverage program that reflects its core philosophy: find extraordinary people, give them room to create, and let their passion shape the guest experience.
That philosophy comes to life in Tampa through an agave program built on cultural authenticity, academic rigor, and deep respect for tradition. It’s the kind of program only Rreal Tacos would invest in — and one uniquely suited to the leadership of Arturo Salgado.
Rreal Tacos has always rooted its identity in authenticity, from house‑made tortillas to its Mexico City street‑food heritage. That same commitment guides its beverage program. Rather than hiring a trend‑driven bar director, the team sought someone with a true origin story. Salgado grew up in Guerrero, Mexico, and said, “we're known for two things, beaches and mezcal” giving him a lived connection to agave that few U.S. beverage leaders can claim. For Rreal Tacos, this isn’t a marketing angle; it’s a belief that authentic people create authentic experiences.
Salgado's pursuit of Level 4 Master Mezcalier certification—an intensive program recognized within the agave spirits community—reflects the brand’s dedication to expertise. His academic approach ensures Tampa guests will experience a beverage program curated with the same intentionality as a sommelier‑driven wine list. This alignment between personal mission and brand mission is exactly why Rreal Tacos attracts talent like him — and why the guest experience feels so intentional.
The resulting menu is a terroir‑driven collection curated like a cultural archive, giving guests a deeper connection to the flavors behind the food. Thanks to Rreal Tacos’ relationships and Arturo’s expertise, Tampa will also gain access to rare and hard‑to‑find bottles — from coyote and arroqueño mezcals to limited‑allocation tequilas like Fortaleza.
Behind the bar, Rreal Tacos operates more like a culinary lab than a typical beverage program. The team spends hours engineering every cocktail with intention, a level of craft that makes the experience feel elevated and chef‑driven.
That rigor extends to training. Every bartender completes a multi‑stage development process — prep shifts, expo shifts, barback shadowing, and a formal orientation known as Tacos University. This ensures consistency across locations and reinforces the brand’s commitment to education and excellence.
And in true Rreal fashion, Tampa won’t simply inherit Atlanta’s menu — it will debut Florida‑exclusive cocktails and agave expressions. “Florida will give us an opportunity to explore other flavors and to make something that feels like an evolution of the brand,” said Salgado. This local‑first approach reflects Rreal Tacos’ belief that each restaurant should evolve with the community it serves.
Together, these elements reflect a brand built on people, craft, and culture. As Rreal Tacos expands into Florida, it continues its mission to elevate Mexican Street Food and agave traditions through authenticity, expertise, and passion. By empowering leaders like Arturo Salgado, Rreal Tacos ensures that every guest experience — from tortillas to tequila — is rooted in care and cultural integrity.
About Rreal Tacos
Rreal Tacos is a fast-growing Mexican Street‑Food concept known for its authentic flavors, house‑made ingredients, and high‑energy dining experience. Started in 2015, the brand serves made‑to‑order tacos, margaritas, and regional specialties rooted in traditional Mexican recipes. Since opening its flagship Atlanta location, Rreal Tacos has expanded across the metro area and continues to grow throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit RrealTacos.com.
That philosophy comes to life in Tampa through an agave program built on cultural authenticity, academic rigor, and deep respect for tradition. It’s the kind of program only Rreal Tacos would invest in — and one uniquely suited to the leadership of Arturo Salgado.
Rreal Tacos has always rooted its identity in authenticity, from house‑made tortillas to its Mexico City street‑food heritage. That same commitment guides its beverage program. Rather than hiring a trend‑driven bar director, the team sought someone with a true origin story. Salgado grew up in Guerrero, Mexico, and said, “we're known for two things, beaches and mezcal” giving him a lived connection to agave that few U.S. beverage leaders can claim. For Rreal Tacos, this isn’t a marketing angle; it’s a belief that authentic people create authentic experiences.
Salgado's pursuit of Level 4 Master Mezcalier certification—an intensive program recognized within the agave spirits community—reflects the brand’s dedication to expertise. His academic approach ensures Tampa guests will experience a beverage program curated with the same intentionality as a sommelier‑driven wine list. This alignment between personal mission and brand mission is exactly why Rreal Tacos attracts talent like him — and why the guest experience feels so intentional.
The resulting menu is a terroir‑driven collection curated like a cultural archive, giving guests a deeper connection to the flavors behind the food. Thanks to Rreal Tacos’ relationships and Arturo’s expertise, Tampa will also gain access to rare and hard‑to‑find bottles — from coyote and arroqueño mezcals to limited‑allocation tequilas like Fortaleza.
Behind the bar, Rreal Tacos operates more like a culinary lab than a typical beverage program. The team spends hours engineering every cocktail with intention, a level of craft that makes the experience feel elevated and chef‑driven.
That rigor extends to training. Every bartender completes a multi‑stage development process — prep shifts, expo shifts, barback shadowing, and a formal orientation known as Tacos University. This ensures consistency across locations and reinforces the brand’s commitment to education and excellence.
And in true Rreal fashion, Tampa won’t simply inherit Atlanta’s menu — it will debut Florida‑exclusive cocktails and agave expressions. “Florida will give us an opportunity to explore other flavors and to make something that feels like an evolution of the brand,” said Salgado. This local‑first approach reflects Rreal Tacos’ belief that each restaurant should evolve with the community it serves.
Together, these elements reflect a brand built on people, craft, and culture. As Rreal Tacos expands into Florida, it continues its mission to elevate Mexican Street Food and agave traditions through authenticity, expertise, and passion. By empowering leaders like Arturo Salgado, Rreal Tacos ensures that every guest experience — from tortillas to tequila — is rooted in care and cultural integrity.
About Rreal Tacos
Rreal Tacos is a fast-growing Mexican Street‑Food concept known for its authentic flavors, house‑made ingredients, and high‑energy dining experience. Started in 2015, the brand serves made‑to‑order tacos, margaritas, and regional specialties rooted in traditional Mexican recipes. Since opening its flagship Atlanta location, Rreal Tacos has expanded across the metro area and continues to grow throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit RrealTacos.com.
Contact
Rreal TacosContact
Wilson Radilla
678-733-5132
Wilson Radilla
678-733-5132
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