Verto Education and Kansas State University Launch Direct Transfer Pathway for Students
Manhattan, KS, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education is expanding its network of Direct Transfer partners through a new collaboration with Kansas State University, a leading public research institution recognized for its commitment to student success. This partnership creates a clear pathway for students to begin their college experience abroad and transition directly to K-State, advancing access to globally immersive and affordable higher education.
Through this partnership, Verto Education and Kansas State University underscore a shared commitment to expanding access to high-impact educational experiences that cultivate global perspective and support student success.
“Students today are seeking more flexible, globally relevant pathways into college,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “Our partnership with Kansas State University creates a powerful opportunity for students to begin their academic journey abroad and arrive on campus with a strong sense of purpose, perspective, and readiness to succeed.”
Kansas State University also recognizes the value Verto students bring to campus.
“Verto students bring the curiosity, drive, and purpose that define K-State,” said Patrick Winter, Associate Vice Provost & Executive Director. “Their transformative experiences set them up to make an immediate impact in our community from day one.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/ To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Kansas State University, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/kansas-state-university. To learn more about Kansas State University, visit k-state.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Kansas State University
Kansas State University, founded in 1863, is a comprehensive public research university committed to academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement. Located in Manhattan, Kansas, K‑State offers more than 250 undergraduate majors and a broad range of graduate programs across its colleges, including agriculture, engineering, business, veterinary medicine, and the arts and sciences.
Through this partnership, Verto Education and Kansas State University underscore a shared commitment to expanding access to high-impact educational experiences that cultivate global perspective and support student success.
“Students today are seeking more flexible, globally relevant pathways into college,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “Our partnership with Kansas State University creates a powerful opportunity for students to begin their academic journey abroad and arrive on campus with a strong sense of purpose, perspective, and readiness to succeed.”
Kansas State University also recognizes the value Verto students bring to campus.
“Verto students bring the curiosity, drive, and purpose that define K-State,” said Patrick Winter, Associate Vice Provost & Executive Director. “Their transformative experiences set them up to make an immediate impact in our community from day one.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/ To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Kansas State University, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/kansas-state-university. To learn more about Kansas State University, visit k-state.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Kansas State University
Kansas State University, founded in 1863, is a comprehensive public research university committed to academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement. Located in Manhattan, Kansas, K‑State offers more than 250 undergraduate majors and a broad range of graduate programs across its colleges, including agriculture, engineering, business, veterinary medicine, and the arts and sciences.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
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