Authors Henry J. Findlay & Hyacinth E. Findlay’s New Book, "Habits of the Mind: Trickle-Down Behavioral, Homicidal, and Suicidal Leadership," Highlights Toxic Leadership
Recent release “Habits of the Mind: Trickle-Down Behavioral, Homicidal, and Suicidal Leadership” from Page Publishing authors Henry J. Findlay and Hyacinth E. Findlay explores how toxic leadership behaviors can lead to fatal errors within organizations. Divided into three distinct patterns, the authors explore how each method can lead to destruction of leaders, subordinates, or both.
Chesterfield, MO, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Henry J. Findlay and Hyacinth E. Findlay, who were married for forty-five years, have completed their new book, “Habits of the Mind: Trickle-Down Behavioral, Homicidal, and Suicidal Leadership”: a compelling guide to understanding how poor leadership behaviors and methods can result in complete and total failure of an organization.
Author Dr. Henry J. Findlay is professor emeritus of Tuskegee University, serving in various leadership capacities during his tenure of thirty-six years. At the national level, he has conducted executive leadership training for senior leaders at many colleges and universities, community-based organizations, government, military, and other governmental agencies. Internationally, he has conducted leadership training in nine countries, including extensive leadership training in Azerbaijan. He has been published in professional journals and has received many awards for teaching, research, and service.
Co-author Dr. Hyacinth Elaine Findlay started her teaching career at Tuskegee University as an English and French professor and then was promoted to the position of assistant dean in the College of Veterinary Medicine. Subsequently, she worked at Alabama State University as coordinator for the Educational Leadership Program and taught leadership courses. For over forty years, she was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tuskegee, where she served in various capacities including director of religious education, school board member, and Sunday school teacher.
“Based on over thirty years of unobtrusive case studies, [we] found that leaders in higher education, government/politics, community-based organizations, and businesses who displayed an array of negative behaviors generally resulted in low levels of efficiency and productivity,” write the authors. “This book is organized around three broad themes/sections as described below.
“(1) Negative trickle-down behavioral leadership (NTBL). NTBL does not follow the traditional leading-by-example approach, but rather, it is characterized by attitudes and behaviors that are uncouth, egocentric, self-deceptive, irrational, and discourteous and possessing a know-it-all mentality. Additionally, leaders who displayed such negative behaviors are generally narcissistic, having a self-aggrandized image and elasticizing the truth, where a lie becomes the truth and, eventually, the truth becomes a lie.
“(2) Homicidal leadership: Homicidal leadership (HL) is a conscious effort overt or covert method employed by a leader aimed at frustrating a targeted employee, which eventually leads to that employee quitting, resigning, being terminated, or forced out of a position. Homicidal leadership generally occurs when an employee possesses skills, attitudes, and dispositions that are incongruent with the leader.
“(3) Suicidal leadership (SL): Suicidal leadership (SL) is a series of downward spiraling fatal errors that deplete leaders’ effectiveness and eventually culminates in their termination. These errors and/or behaviors occur in phases and include (1) the disequilibrium phase, (2) the reactive phase, (3) the impulsive phase, (4) the weakened phase, (5) the neurotic phase, and, finally, the termination phase or SL. Suicidal leadership theory assumes when a leader engages in certain negative behaviors such as controlling, threatening, coercing, micromanaging, and nano-managing employees (excessive intrusive supervision) and/or uses devious leadership strategies. The heart of suicidal leadership is leaders’ ineffectiveness caused by inappropriate dispositions and attitudes, lack of abilities and skills, and, oftentimes arrogance, resulting in the leader’s inability to achieve organizational goals.”
Published by Page Publishing, Henry J. Findlay and Hyacinth E. Findlay’s enlightening series will help readers gain a better understanding of the three main methods of toxic leadership, including how to spot them and curb their spread before it is too late.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Habits of the Mind: Trickle-Down Behavioral, Homicidal, and Suicidal Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Dr. Henry J. Findlay is professor emeritus of Tuskegee University, serving in various leadership capacities during his tenure of thirty-six years. At the national level, he has conducted executive leadership training for senior leaders at many colleges and universities, community-based organizations, government, military, and other governmental agencies. Internationally, he has conducted leadership training in nine countries, including extensive leadership training in Azerbaijan. He has been published in professional journals and has received many awards for teaching, research, and service.
Co-author Dr. Hyacinth Elaine Findlay started her teaching career at Tuskegee University as an English and French professor and then was promoted to the position of assistant dean in the College of Veterinary Medicine. Subsequently, she worked at Alabama State University as coordinator for the Educational Leadership Program and taught leadership courses. For over forty years, she was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tuskegee, where she served in various capacities including director of religious education, school board member, and Sunday school teacher.
“Based on over thirty years of unobtrusive case studies, [we] found that leaders in higher education, government/politics, community-based organizations, and businesses who displayed an array of negative behaviors generally resulted in low levels of efficiency and productivity,” write the authors. “This book is organized around three broad themes/sections as described below.
“(1) Negative trickle-down behavioral leadership (NTBL). NTBL does not follow the traditional leading-by-example approach, but rather, it is characterized by attitudes and behaviors that are uncouth, egocentric, self-deceptive, irrational, and discourteous and possessing a know-it-all mentality. Additionally, leaders who displayed such negative behaviors are generally narcissistic, having a self-aggrandized image and elasticizing the truth, where a lie becomes the truth and, eventually, the truth becomes a lie.
“(2) Homicidal leadership: Homicidal leadership (HL) is a conscious effort overt or covert method employed by a leader aimed at frustrating a targeted employee, which eventually leads to that employee quitting, resigning, being terminated, or forced out of a position. Homicidal leadership generally occurs when an employee possesses skills, attitudes, and dispositions that are incongruent with the leader.
“(3) Suicidal leadership (SL): Suicidal leadership (SL) is a series of downward spiraling fatal errors that deplete leaders’ effectiveness and eventually culminates in their termination. These errors and/or behaviors occur in phases and include (1) the disequilibrium phase, (2) the reactive phase, (3) the impulsive phase, (4) the weakened phase, (5) the neurotic phase, and, finally, the termination phase or SL. Suicidal leadership theory assumes when a leader engages in certain negative behaviors such as controlling, threatening, coercing, micromanaging, and nano-managing employees (excessive intrusive supervision) and/or uses devious leadership strategies. The heart of suicidal leadership is leaders’ ineffectiveness caused by inappropriate dispositions and attitudes, lack of abilities and skills, and, oftentimes arrogance, resulting in the leader’s inability to achieve organizational goals.”
Published by Page Publishing, Henry J. Findlay and Hyacinth E. Findlay’s enlightening series will help readers gain a better understanding of the three main methods of toxic leadership, including how to spot them and curb their spread before it is too late.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Habits of the Mind: Trickle-Down Behavioral, Homicidal, and Suicidal Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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