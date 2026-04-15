Authors Henry J. Findlay & Hyacinth E. Findlay’s New Book, "Habits of the Mind: Trickle-Down Behavioral, Homicidal, and Suicidal Leadership," Highlights Toxic Leadership

Recent release “Habits of the Mind: Trickle-Down Behavioral, Homicidal, and Suicidal Leadership” from Page Publishing authors Henry J. Findlay and Hyacinth E. Findlay explores how toxic leadership behaviors can lead to fatal errors within organizations. Divided into three distinct patterns, the authors explore how each method can lead to destruction of leaders, subordinates, or both.