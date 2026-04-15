Recent Release, "My Dog Joe," from Page Publishing Author Stephen Floyd Johns, is a Charming Tale of a Loyal Canine Who Teaches His Owner Life's Simple Joys
Henderson, NV, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Floyd Johns has completed a new book, "My Dog Joe" — a heartwarming story about a loveable collie-shepherd mix who loves life and everything in it. He shows his owner how to love life too-just when he needs it most.
Author Stephen Floyd Johns 2-time Associated Press Award Winner for Best Writing and Best News Anchor and grew up in and around Seal Beach, California. An avid athlete and artist, he is a singer songwriter, filmmaker, musician, and spent twenty-one years on the air in radio and television news. He met his dog, Joe, at a shelter in Denver, spring of 1998. They hit it off immediately. He was his best friend.
"My Dog Joe" by Stephen Floyd Johns is an uplifting tale that reminds readers of the gentle wisdom and companionship that our four-legged friends can offer, even in our darkest moments.
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Floyd Johns's heartwarming work will delight and inspire readers of all ages. "My Dog Joe" is a moving testament to the transformative power of unconditional love.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "My Dog Joe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Stephen Floyd Johns 2-time Associated Press Award Winner for Best Writing and Best News Anchor and grew up in and around Seal Beach, California. An avid athlete and artist, he is a singer songwriter, filmmaker, musician, and spent twenty-one years on the air in radio and television news. He met his dog, Joe, at a shelter in Denver, spring of 1998. They hit it off immediately. He was his best friend.
"My Dog Joe" by Stephen Floyd Johns is an uplifting tale that reminds readers of the gentle wisdom and companionship that our four-legged friends can offer, even in our darkest moments.
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Floyd Johns's heartwarming work will delight and inspire readers of all ages. "My Dog Joe" is a moving testament to the transformative power of unconditional love.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "My Dog Joe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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