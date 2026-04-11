SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers: New Release
Devart rolled out new versions of SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers with support for the latest IDEs, databases, and the Arm64EC target platform.
Prague, Czech Republic, April 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the latest release of SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers.
The list of product-specific updates in the release:
SecureBridge:
- Support for RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1.
- Support for the Arm64EC target platform.
- Compatibility with Lazarus 4.6.
- New component with a demo: TScSymmetricEncryptorTScOAuth2 component improvements:
Support for obtaining AccessCode without login.
Availability of SSL options for secure token exchanges.
Improved error handling.
Demo updates:
A new example in the WebRequest demo: uploading and downloading large files.
The improved WebRequest and HttpServer demos.
EntityDAC: supports RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1 and the Arm64EC target platform.
dbExpress Drivers: the entire line supports RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1.
dbExpress Driver for InterBase and Firebird 6.4.0
Three new driver options expand configuration flexibility:
FloatAsSingle
UseReadConsistency
ConnectionConfigOverrides
dbExpress Driver for MySQL 8.4.0
Support for MySQL 9.6 is now included.
dbExpress Driver for Oracle 8.4.0
Added support for Oracle 26ai
Support for the JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later
dbExpress Driver for PostgreSQL 5.8.0
Support for PostgreSQL 18
Support for protocol 3.2
Added support for virtual generated columns
dbExpress Driver for SQL Server 9.5.1
Added information about selecting the OLEDB versions order in ReadMe.html
To find a full list of improvements and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-release-securebridge-entitydac-and-dbexpress-drivers-get-support-for-latest-ides-and-databases.html.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
The list of product-specific updates in the release:
SecureBridge:
- Support for RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1.
- Support for the Arm64EC target platform.
- Compatibility with Lazarus 4.6.
- New component with a demo: TScSymmetricEncryptorTScOAuth2 component improvements:
Support for obtaining AccessCode without login.
Availability of SSL options for secure token exchanges.
Improved error handling.
Demo updates:
A new example in the WebRequest demo: uploading and downloading large files.
The improved WebRequest and HttpServer demos.
EntityDAC: supports RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1 and the Arm64EC target platform.
dbExpress Drivers: the entire line supports RAD Studio 13 Florence Release 1.
dbExpress Driver for InterBase and Firebird 6.4.0
Three new driver options expand configuration flexibility:
FloatAsSingle
UseReadConsistency
ConnectionConfigOverrides
dbExpress Driver for MySQL 8.4.0
Support for MySQL 9.6 is now included.
dbExpress Driver for Oracle 8.4.0
Added support for Oracle 26ai
Support for the JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later
dbExpress Driver for PostgreSQL 5.8.0
Support for PostgreSQL 18
Support for protocol 3.2
Added support for virtual generated columns
dbExpress Driver for SQL Server 9.5.1
Added information about selecting the OLEDB versions order in ReadMe.html
To find a full list of improvements and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-release-securebridge-entitydac-and-dbexpress-drivers-get-support-for-latest-ides-and-databases.html.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
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