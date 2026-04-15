Recent Release, "Show Up, Shut Up & Listen: A Compassion Primer," from Covenant Books Author Stephen White, Offers an Insightful Look at Living Compassionately
Scottsdale, AZ, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephen White has completed a new book, "Show Up, Shut Up & Listen: A Compassion Primer" that challenges readers to move past their fears and misgivings and engage hurting people in a profoundly deeper and more compassionate way. With decades of experience working alongside broken individuals and building ministries rooted in compassion and justice, the author writes with the heart of a shepherd and the insight of a seasoned leader.
White's background as a former pastor, Christian school superintendent, and vice president of a leading Christian urban ministry in San Jose, California has equipped him to guide readers into the places where compassion becomes more than just a word—it becomes a way of life. "Show Up, Shut Up & Listen: A Compassion Primer" examines what it means to move toward pain instead of away from it, to show up when it's hard, and to embody the kind of love Jesus modeled—interruptible, inconvenient, and deeply human.
"If you've ever wondered how to love well in a hurting world, this book offers more than answers; it provides five simple truths to guide you," said author Stephen White.
Published by Covenant Books, Stephen White's heartfelt work offers readers a profound and inspiring path to experiencing God's grace, presence, and compassion more deeply. This transformative book encourages readers to embrace the call to live with greater compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Show Up, Shut Up & Listen: A Compassion Primer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
White's background as a former pastor, Christian school superintendent, and vice president of a leading Christian urban ministry in San Jose, California has equipped him to guide readers into the places where compassion becomes more than just a word—it becomes a way of life. "Show Up, Shut Up & Listen: A Compassion Primer" examines what it means to move toward pain instead of away from it, to show up when it's hard, and to embody the kind of love Jesus modeled—interruptible, inconvenient, and deeply human.
"If you've ever wondered how to love well in a hurting world, this book offers more than answers; it provides five simple truths to guide you," said author Stephen White.
Published by Covenant Books, Stephen White's heartfelt work offers readers a profound and inspiring path to experiencing God's grace, presence, and compassion more deeply. This transformative book encourages readers to embrace the call to live with greater compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Show Up, Shut Up & Listen: A Compassion Primer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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