Recent Release, "Everybody Has a Story," from Covenant Books Author Carole Gerber Journell, Offers Uplifting True Tales of Ordinary People with Extraordinary Experiences
Noble, IL, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carole Gerber Journell has completed a new book, "Everybody Has a Story: What's Yours? Ordinary People with Extraordinary Stories,” exploring the captivating true-life narratives of individuals from all walks of life. With a keen eye for the remarkable within the mundane, she weaves together these compelling stories that celebrate the profound impact of God's grace and presence in the everyday.
The author's own background as a former minister of music and her lifelong passion for sharing the inspiring stories of others infuse this work with a powerful authenticity. Journell's compelling personal tale of redemption, as documented in her previous book The Convict and the Church Lady, further imbues her narrative voice with an intimate, reflective quality.
"Everybody Has a Story" by Carole Gerber Journell invites readers on an emotionally resonant journey, introducing them to a diverse cast of characters who have faced seemingly insurmountable challenges, only to emerge with their faith strengthened and their perspectives irrevocably transformed. Through these stirring real-life accounts, the book challenges audiences to consider the profound impact that even the smallest of "God wink" moments can have on one's life.
"As I interviewed these individuals and listened to their stories, I was deeply moved by the ways in which God had profoundly impacted their lives," said author Carole Gerber Journell. "I hope that by sharing these powerful testimonies, readers will be inspired to reflect on their own extraordinary journeys and the unseen ways the divine is at work, even in our most mundane experiences."
Published by Covenant Books, Carole Gerber Journell's heartwarming work offers readers an insightful exploration of the transformative nature of faith. This spiritually enriching collection is a must-read for anyone seeking to expand their perspective and deepen their connection to the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Everybody Has a Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's own background as a former minister of music and her lifelong passion for sharing the inspiring stories of others infuse this work with a powerful authenticity. Journell's compelling personal tale of redemption, as documented in her previous book The Convict and the Church Lady, further imbues her narrative voice with an intimate, reflective quality.
"Everybody Has a Story" by Carole Gerber Journell invites readers on an emotionally resonant journey, introducing them to a diverse cast of characters who have faced seemingly insurmountable challenges, only to emerge with their faith strengthened and their perspectives irrevocably transformed. Through these stirring real-life accounts, the book challenges audiences to consider the profound impact that even the smallest of "God wink" moments can have on one's life.
"As I interviewed these individuals and listened to their stories, I was deeply moved by the ways in which God had profoundly impacted their lives," said author Carole Gerber Journell. "I hope that by sharing these powerful testimonies, readers will be inspired to reflect on their own extraordinary journeys and the unseen ways the divine is at work, even in our most mundane experiences."
Published by Covenant Books, Carole Gerber Journell's heartwarming work offers readers an insightful exploration of the transformative nature of faith. This spiritually enriching collection is a must-read for anyone seeking to expand their perspective and deepen their connection to the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Everybody Has a Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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