Recent Release, "Rejoice!" from Covenant Books Author Jill Clark, Invites Readers to Join Her on Charming Tales of Everyday Delight
Rotonda, FL, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jill Clark has completed a new book, "Rejoice!": Small Tales Of Joy — a delightful collection of heartwarming stories highlighting the simple joys of life found by an active girl in a cozy Kansas town. Readers will be captivated by Jill's gentle spirit woven throughout the narrative as she embraces the wonders of her close-knit community and loving family.
Now living in Florida, Jill and her husband enjoy nature and the outdoors through activities like fishing, biking, and gardening. Their grown children, grandchildren and extended family often join them on new adventures of family fun and togetherness.
"Rejoice!" by Jill Clark is a stirring collection of spiritually rich tales that will uplift readers, reminding them to cherish the blessings of everyday life. Through Jill's eyes, we discover the profound happiness found in the little moments — a playful day at the park, a shared meal with loved ones, or the delight of a new discovery. This moving work celebrates the power of faith, community, and finding joy in the present.
"Writing these stories allowed me to relive some of the happy memories of my childhood and the special moments I continue to share with my family," said author Jill Clark.
Published by Covenant Books, Jill Clark's insightful work offers readers an enlightening glimpse into the beauty of simple pleasures. This inspiring collection is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Rejoice!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Now living in Florida, Jill and her husband enjoy nature and the outdoors through activities like fishing, biking, and gardening. Their grown children, grandchildren and extended family often join them on new adventures of family fun and togetherness.
"Rejoice!" by Jill Clark is a stirring collection of spiritually rich tales that will uplift readers, reminding them to cherish the blessings of everyday life. Through Jill's eyes, we discover the profound happiness found in the little moments — a playful day at the park, a shared meal with loved ones, or the delight of a new discovery. This moving work celebrates the power of faith, community, and finding joy in the present.
"Writing these stories allowed me to relive some of the happy memories of my childhood and the special moments I continue to share with my family," said author Jill Clark.
Published by Covenant Books, Jill Clark's insightful work offers readers an enlightening glimpse into the beauty of simple pleasures. This inspiring collection is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Rejoice!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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