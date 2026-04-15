Recent Release, "Offspring of the King," from Covenant Books Author Krisa Kay, is a Captivating Tale of Spiritual Discovery and Transformation
New York, AZ, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Krisa Kay has completed a new book, "Offspring of the King" — a heartwarming narrative that explores the profound question of identity and purpose. Readers will embark on a journey of wandering and self-discovery, as the author grapples with feelings of being lost and disconnected, and ultimately finds her way back to the unshakable love of her Heavenly Father.
Krisa was born and raised in Nebraska, yet after a lifetime of heartache and trauma, she felt a quiet calling to leave. In 2022, she journeyed west to Arizona, where her oldest son, his wife, and their daughter had found a new home. But this move was not simply a choice—it was a surrender. After forty years of battling addiction, lost in the fog of alcohol and confusion, Krisa found herself at a crossroads where her own strength was no longer enough.
"Offspring of the King" by Krisa Kay is a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith and the unwavering love of God. Readers will be inspired by the author's journey of redemption and restoration, as she discovers her true identity as a beloved child of the King. This profound work invites readers to embark on their own spiritual exploration, and to embrace the healing and wholeness that only the Savior can provide.
"This book is a deeply personal account of my journey towards discovering who I truly am in Christ," said author Krisa Kay. "It's my hope that readers will find encouragement and a renewed sense of purpose as they too seek to understand their identity in the eyes of their Heavenly Father."
Published by Covenant Books, Krisa Kay's riveting work offers a powerful message of hope and redemption. Her captivating narrative invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of their own, as they explore the depths of God's unfailing love and the beauty of being an "Offspring of the King."
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Offspring of the King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Krisa was born and raised in Nebraska, yet after a lifetime of heartache and trauma, she felt a quiet calling to leave. In 2022, she journeyed west to Arizona, where her oldest son, his wife, and their daughter had found a new home. But this move was not simply a choice—it was a surrender. After forty years of battling addiction, lost in the fog of alcohol and confusion, Krisa found herself at a crossroads where her own strength was no longer enough.
"Offspring of the King" by Krisa Kay is a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith and the unwavering love of God. Readers will be inspired by the author's journey of redemption and restoration, as she discovers her true identity as a beloved child of the King. This profound work invites readers to embark on their own spiritual exploration, and to embrace the healing and wholeness that only the Savior can provide.
"This book is a deeply personal account of my journey towards discovering who I truly am in Christ," said author Krisa Kay. "It's my hope that readers will find encouragement and a renewed sense of purpose as they too seek to understand their identity in the eyes of their Heavenly Father."
Published by Covenant Books, Krisa Kay's riveting work offers a powerful message of hope and redemption. Her captivating narrative invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of their own, as they explore the depths of God's unfailing love and the beauty of being an "Offspring of the King."
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Offspring of the King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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