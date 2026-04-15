Author Joe Reina’s New Book, "A Love Affair in Tuscany," is a Gripping Story That Follows a Young Man’s Fight to Leave a Life Held by the Mafia’s Grip in Post-WWI Italy

Recent release “A Love Affair in Tuscany” from Covenant Books author Joe Reina is a compelling novel that centers around Giuseppe, a young man living in Mafia-controlled Sicily in the wake of World War II. When given the opportunity to study in Florence, he swiftly accepts the invitation but is soon caught in the political turmoil of Mussolini's regime and growing tensions across Europe.