Author Joe Reina’s New Book, "A Love Affair in Tuscany," is a Gripping Story That Follows a Young Man’s Fight to Leave a Life Held by the Mafia’s Grip in Post-WWI Italy
Recent release “A Love Affair in Tuscany” from Covenant Books author Joe Reina is a compelling novel that centers around Giuseppe, a young man living in Mafia-controlled Sicily in the wake of World War II. When given the opportunity to study in Florence, he swiftly accepts the invitation but is soon caught in the political turmoil of Mussolini's regime and growing tensions across Europe.
Scottsdale, AZ, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joe Reina, an entrepreneurial businessman turned author who currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, has completed his new book, “A Love Affair in Tuscany”: a stirring historical fiction that follows a young Italian man whose attempts to escape his life in Mafia-controlled Sicily butts up against the looming threat of a Second World War.
Author Joe Reina came up through the ranks in the apparel industry from salesman to manager, store owner, business mogul, and real estate developer. An avid reader of history, he took the lessons from the past to navigate the economic ups and downs of the mid-twentieth century. His businesses entailed international travel and enabled him to explore a good part of the world. That exposure helped satisfy his lifelong desire to experience the pleasure of meeting people worldwide and then sharing his travels with his family and friends.
“In the aftermath of World War I, Italy grappled with severe economic turmoil,” writes Reina. “The war left the nation with massive debts, rampant inflation, and widespread unemployment, leading to social unrest and political instability. The period between 1919 and 1920 saw a surge in socialist and communist movements, particularly in the industrialized North. However, these movements failed to gain a foothold in the agrarian South, especially in Sicily, where the pervasive influence of the Mafia stifled progressive change. In Sicily, the Mafia had entrenched itself deeply into the fabric of society, controlling local businesses and wielding influence over politicians and law enforcement, and maintained its power through intimidation and violence. Employment opportunities were scarce and often dictated by Mafia affiliations, leaving the general populace impoverished and uneducated.
“Amidst this backdrop, Benito Mussolini capitalized on the chaos. In 1922, following the March in Rome, he was appointed Prime Minister by King Emmanuel. Mussolini’s Fascist regime promised order and national rejuvenation. His rise marked the beginning of a totalitarian state that would suppress dissent. Yet, even in these oppressive times, exceptions emerged. Giuseppe Insalaco, a young student from Ragusa, Sicily, was one such exception. Born to Virginia and Francesco, who worked as a cook and housekeeper, and a gardener and handyman respectively for a local Mafia Don, Giuseppe’s early life was marked by hardship. The family’s compensation included hand-me-down clothing and leftover food. Their meager earnings allowed Giuseppe to attend school throughout the 1920s. Giuseppe worked in a Mafia-controlled restaurant, balancing labor with his studies.
“His dedication culminated in his graduation from secondary school in 1924, where he delivered a compelling valedictorian speech. Among the attendees was Antonio Manila from Medici University of Florence, who was so impressed by Giuseppe’s oratory, that he offered him a scholarship. Arriving in Florence, Giuseppe was captivated by the city’s Renaissance beauty. At the university, he met his roommate, Angelo Fresta, a fellow Sicilian from Palazzo Adriano. Unlike Giuseppe, Angelo came from a family of educators, providing him with a more comfortable upbringing. The two quickly formed a strong friendship. Florence, with its thriving economy bolstered by tourism, stood in stark contrast to the impoverished South. For Giuseppe, the city represented not just an educational opportunity, but a chance to escape the constraints of his past and envision a future unshackled by the Mafia’s grip.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Reina’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Giuseppe’s first steps into a brand new world of opportunity despite Mussolini's ever-expanding grip over all of Italy. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Love Affair in Tuscany” is sure to leave readers spellbound, weaving a beautiful tale of one man’s journey to find himself in a time of political chaos.
Readers can purchase “A Love Affair in Tuscany” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Joe Reina came up through the ranks in the apparel industry from salesman to manager, store owner, business mogul, and real estate developer. An avid reader of history, he took the lessons from the past to navigate the economic ups and downs of the mid-twentieth century. His businesses entailed international travel and enabled him to explore a good part of the world. That exposure helped satisfy his lifelong desire to experience the pleasure of meeting people worldwide and then sharing his travels with his family and friends.
“In the aftermath of World War I, Italy grappled with severe economic turmoil,” writes Reina. “The war left the nation with massive debts, rampant inflation, and widespread unemployment, leading to social unrest and political instability. The period between 1919 and 1920 saw a surge in socialist and communist movements, particularly in the industrialized North. However, these movements failed to gain a foothold in the agrarian South, especially in Sicily, where the pervasive influence of the Mafia stifled progressive change. In Sicily, the Mafia had entrenched itself deeply into the fabric of society, controlling local businesses and wielding influence over politicians and law enforcement, and maintained its power through intimidation and violence. Employment opportunities were scarce and often dictated by Mafia affiliations, leaving the general populace impoverished and uneducated.
“Amidst this backdrop, Benito Mussolini capitalized on the chaos. In 1922, following the March in Rome, he was appointed Prime Minister by King Emmanuel. Mussolini’s Fascist regime promised order and national rejuvenation. His rise marked the beginning of a totalitarian state that would suppress dissent. Yet, even in these oppressive times, exceptions emerged. Giuseppe Insalaco, a young student from Ragusa, Sicily, was one such exception. Born to Virginia and Francesco, who worked as a cook and housekeeper, and a gardener and handyman respectively for a local Mafia Don, Giuseppe’s early life was marked by hardship. The family’s compensation included hand-me-down clothing and leftover food. Their meager earnings allowed Giuseppe to attend school throughout the 1920s. Giuseppe worked in a Mafia-controlled restaurant, balancing labor with his studies.
“His dedication culminated in his graduation from secondary school in 1924, where he delivered a compelling valedictorian speech. Among the attendees was Antonio Manila from Medici University of Florence, who was so impressed by Giuseppe’s oratory, that he offered him a scholarship. Arriving in Florence, Giuseppe was captivated by the city’s Renaissance beauty. At the university, he met his roommate, Angelo Fresta, a fellow Sicilian from Palazzo Adriano. Unlike Giuseppe, Angelo came from a family of educators, providing him with a more comfortable upbringing. The two quickly formed a strong friendship. Florence, with its thriving economy bolstered by tourism, stood in stark contrast to the impoverished South. For Giuseppe, the city represented not just an educational opportunity, but a chance to escape the constraints of his past and envision a future unshackled by the Mafia’s grip.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Reina’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Giuseppe’s first steps into a brand new world of opportunity despite Mussolini's ever-expanding grip over all of Italy. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Love Affair in Tuscany” is sure to leave readers spellbound, weaving a beautiful tale of one man’s journey to find himself in a time of political chaos.
Readers can purchase “A Love Affair in Tuscany” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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