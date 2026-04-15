Author David Cawston’s New Book, "Inspirational Meditations on Communion," Aims to Help Readers Discover the True Depth and Significance of the Sacrament of Communion

Recent release “Inspirational Meditations on Communion” from Covenant Books author David Cawston is a thought-provoking book that offers new insight into the sacrament of Communion, reframing it as not only a ritual to partake in but as a celebration of God’s perfect plan of redemption through Christ.