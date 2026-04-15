Author David Cawston’s New Book, "Inspirational Meditations on Communion," Aims to Help Readers Discover the True Depth and Significance of the Sacrament of Communion
Recent release “Inspirational Meditations on Communion” from Covenant Books author David Cawston is a thought-provoking book that offers new insight into the sacrament of Communion, reframing it as not only a ritual to partake in but as a celebration of God’s perfect plan of redemption through Christ.
Fishers, IN, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Cawston has completed his new book, “Inspirational Meditations on Communion”: a unique and eye-opening look at the ultimate significance of the sacred sacrament of Communion as a celebration and promise of God’s divine plan.
With decades of experience as a missionary, pastor, educator, and leader, author David Cawston has ministered around the world—from pastoring churches in Washington, California, Hong Kong, and Pennsylvania to directing Teen Challenge in Holland and Europe. Today, he continues his global mission work in India, building churches, training leaders, and overseeing a child sponsorship program that brings hope to children living in the slums.
“God’s purposes are intentional—like a masterfully woven tapestry,” writes Cawston. “When you look at the back of a tapestry, the threads appear tangled and chaotic. The colors seem misplaced, and the pattern is unclear. But when you turn it over, a beautiful and purposeful design is revealed. In the same way, nothing in God’s plan happens by chance. Every event unfolds according to His divine design. All of Scripture ultimately points to the Communion table and the promise of redemption. Communion is far more than a ritual—it is a celebration of God’s perfect plan, woven through history and fulfilled in Christ. This book is written to help you pause and reflect on profound truths that are often overlooked. It is meant to inspire you with fresh insight into this sacred sacrament. As you read, may you rediscover the depth, beauty, and significance of Communion.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Cawston’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion to help people grow deeper in their relationship with Jesus, offering fresh insight and heartfelt reflection on the profound significance of Communion.
Readers can purchase “Inspirational Meditations on Communion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
With decades of experience as a missionary, pastor, educator, and leader, author David Cawston has ministered around the world—from pastoring churches in Washington, California, Hong Kong, and Pennsylvania to directing Teen Challenge in Holland and Europe. Today, he continues his global mission work in India, building churches, training leaders, and overseeing a child sponsorship program that brings hope to children living in the slums.
“God’s purposes are intentional—like a masterfully woven tapestry,” writes Cawston. “When you look at the back of a tapestry, the threads appear tangled and chaotic. The colors seem misplaced, and the pattern is unclear. But when you turn it over, a beautiful and purposeful design is revealed. In the same way, nothing in God’s plan happens by chance. Every event unfolds according to His divine design. All of Scripture ultimately points to the Communion table and the promise of redemption. Communion is far more than a ritual—it is a celebration of God’s perfect plan, woven through history and fulfilled in Christ. This book is written to help you pause and reflect on profound truths that are often overlooked. It is meant to inspire you with fresh insight into this sacred sacrament. As you read, may you rediscover the depth, beauty, and significance of Communion.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Cawston’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion to help people grow deeper in their relationship with Jesus, offering fresh insight and heartfelt reflection on the profound significance of Communion.
Readers can purchase “Inspirational Meditations on Communion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories