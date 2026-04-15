Recent Release, "Owls of Wisdom," from Covenant Books Authors James and Kathleen Hamm, Follows Furry Critters Sharing Profound Spiritual Truths
Mocksville, NC, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James and Kathleen Hamm have completed a new book, "Owls of Wisdom" — a captivating tale that follows a group of young explorers as they journey to a remote cabin nestled between towering mountains. There, they encounter a wise owl who imparts a remarkable story about a man named Nicodemus and his encounter with the King.
The authors' own upbringing in small-town North Carolina communities mirrors the heartwarming setting of "Papa's Cabin," where the narrative unfolds. James and Kathleen Hamm's rich faith and family life infuse the story with authenticity and purpose.
"Owls of Wisdom" by James and Kathleen Hamm invites readers on a whimsical yet profound exploration of spiritual realities. As the young protagonists learn about being "born again," they — and the audience — discover profound truths about the Kingdom of God and their need for the King. Readers will be charmed, enlightened, and inspired by this imaginative work.
"We hope that you and your children will join us on this journey as we learn about our King Jesus at Papa's Cabin!" said authors James and Kathleen Hamm.
Published by Covenant Books, James and Kathleen Hamm's heartwarming work offers families an uplifting adventure brimming with spiritual insight. Readers will be delighted and encouraged by this enchanting tale.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Owls of Wisdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The authors' own upbringing in small-town North Carolina communities mirrors the heartwarming setting of "Papa's Cabin," where the narrative unfolds. James and Kathleen Hamm's rich faith and family life infuse the story with authenticity and purpose.
"Owls of Wisdom" by James and Kathleen Hamm invites readers on a whimsical yet profound exploration of spiritual realities. As the young protagonists learn about being "born again," they — and the audience — discover profound truths about the Kingdom of God and their need for the King. Readers will be charmed, enlightened, and inspired by this imaginative work.
"We hope that you and your children will join us on this journey as we learn about our King Jesus at Papa's Cabin!" said authors James and Kathleen Hamm.
Published by Covenant Books, James and Kathleen Hamm's heartwarming work offers families an uplifting adventure brimming with spiritual insight. Readers will be delighted and encouraged by this enchanting tale.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Owls of Wisdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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