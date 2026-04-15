Author Elizabeth Davis’s New Book "Grace Calling: Living Love through Grace" is a Collection of Over One Hundred Biblical Stories to Help Readers Learn About God’s Grace

Recent release “Grace Calling: Living Love through Grace” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth Davis is a stirring collection of stories from both the Old and New Testament designed for young readers looking to understand God’s promise to send his Son to Earth, as well as Jesus’s teachings and sacrifice that helped to cleanse the world of sin.