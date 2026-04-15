Author Elizabeth Davis’s New Book "Grace Calling: Living Love through Grace" is a Collection of Over One Hundred Biblical Stories to Help Readers Learn About God’s Grace
Recent release “Grace Calling: Living Love through Grace” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth Davis is a stirring collection of stories from both the Old and New Testament designed for young readers looking to understand God’s promise to send his Son to Earth, as well as Jesus’s teachings and sacrifice that helped to cleanse the world of sin.
Columbia, TN, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Davis, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Grace Calling: Living Love through Grace”: a collection of one hundred and four Biblical stories that exemplify God’s saving grace and love that He shines upon all those who follow in Christ’s footsteps.
“This book contains fifty-two stories from the Old Testament and fifty-two stories from the New Testament, told in chronological order,” writes Davis. “The Old Testament emphasizes that God loves us and will send Jesus to rescue us.
“The New Testament describes (1) the time Jesus spent on earth in human form to bring the good news that he will save us and (2) the lifestyle of Christians who walk in the Way. Jesus took our sins to the cross, placed his righteousness on us, and continually cleanses us from sins.
“God’s all-sufficient grace is enough for any human imperfections or weaknesses. God’s transforming love and grace are the prominent messages of this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elizabeth Davis’s new book, which was originally written for the author’s children and grandchildren, is now being shared at the instance of her family in order to help share the love and grace conveyed in each story with the world. By focusing on teaching young readers how to embody God's love, grace, and kindness in their daily lives, “Grace Calling” will help readers discover that grace can be both a gift and a call to action.
Readers can purchase “Grace Calling: Living Love through Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book contains fifty-two stories from the Old Testament and fifty-two stories from the New Testament, told in chronological order,” writes Davis. “The Old Testament emphasizes that God loves us and will send Jesus to rescue us.
“The New Testament describes (1) the time Jesus spent on earth in human form to bring the good news that he will save us and (2) the lifestyle of Christians who walk in the Way. Jesus took our sins to the cross, placed his righteousness on us, and continually cleanses us from sins.
“God’s all-sufficient grace is enough for any human imperfections or weaknesses. God’s transforming love and grace are the prominent messages of this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elizabeth Davis’s new book, which was originally written for the author’s children and grandchildren, is now being shared at the instance of her family in order to help share the love and grace conveyed in each story with the world. By focusing on teaching young readers how to embody God's love, grace, and kindness in their daily lives, “Grace Calling” will help readers discover that grace can be both a gift and a call to action.
Readers can purchase “Grace Calling: Living Love through Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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