Author Shirley McGrath’s New Book, “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson,” is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Bunnies Who Learn the Importance of Telling the Truth

Recent release “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shirley McGrath follows Billy and Bobby, two bunnies who head out one day to play, only to find themselves covered in paint and needing a bath. Worried about what their parents might say, Billy and Bobby debate if they should hide their mistake and lie or fess up to what they’ve done and tell the truth.