Author Shirley McGrath’s New Book, “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson,” is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Bunnies Who Learn the Importance of Telling the Truth
Recent release “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shirley McGrath follows Billy and Bobby, two bunnies who head out one day to play, only to find themselves covered in paint and needing a bath. Worried about what their parents might say, Billy and Bobby debate if they should hide their mistake and lie or fess up to what they’ve done and tell the truth.
Santa Rosa, CA, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shirley McGrath has completed her new book, “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson”: a riveting story of two rabbits who get into all sorts of trouble while playing far from home, and must decide if they should try to cover up their mistake or be honest with their parents and ask for help.
“As you read the story, Billy gets a new rabbit neighbor, and they have a son by the name of Bobby, who is the same age as Billy,” writes McGrath. “These two will fill you in as you go through from page to page, as their playing takes them further from home. Now they know they need help, so they head for home to tell their parents the truth about what they had done. It’s better to learn their lesson.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shirley McGrath’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s son Todd, who faced a similar dilemma as Billy and didn’t fess up to a mistake he made until after the author found out. Using this situation as inspiration for her story, McGrath now shares “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson” to help young readers understand the importance of being honest, and that it is always better to be honest about one’s mistakes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“As you read the story, Billy gets a new rabbit neighbor, and they have a son by the name of Bobby, who is the same age as Billy,” writes McGrath. “These two will fill you in as you go through from page to page, as their playing takes them further from home. Now they know they need help, so they head for home to tell their parents the truth about what they had done. It’s better to learn their lesson.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shirley McGrath’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s son Todd, who faced a similar dilemma as Billy and didn’t fess up to a mistake he made until after the author found out. Using this situation as inspiration for her story, McGrath now shares “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson” to help young readers understand the importance of being honest, and that it is always better to be honest about one’s mistakes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Billy and Bobby Learn Their Lesson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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