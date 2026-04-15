Sione Davis’s New Book "The Kingdom of Pleasure and the Lord of Gratification" is a Compelling Tale That Explores the True Freedom Found in Overcoming Self-Gratification
New York, NY, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sione Davis has completed his most recent book, “The Kingdom of Pleasure and the Lord of Gratification”: a thought-provoking story intended to expose the snare of self-gratification, and how one can overcome the power it wields over their lives.
“This parable delves into the concept of self-gratification, exploring its principles and the path toward transcending it,” writes Davis. “It highlights how true liberation is found beyond the confines of self-indulgence, offering freedom and fulfillment in life and being. The accompanying poems serve to inspire, uplift, and motivate those who resonate with the message. Above all, this work illuminates the benevolence of the one true Lord of lords.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sione Davis’s book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover how the principles, power, and pain of self-gratification’s lordship are no match for the liberation of God. Compelling and eye-opening, “The Kingdom of Pleasure and the Lord of Gratification” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Kingdom of Pleasure and the Lord of Gratification” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This parable delves into the concept of self-gratification, exploring its principles and the path toward transcending it,” writes Davis. “It highlights how true liberation is found beyond the confines of self-indulgence, offering freedom and fulfillment in life and being. The accompanying poems serve to inspire, uplift, and motivate those who resonate with the message. Above all, this work illuminates the benevolence of the one true Lord of lords.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sione Davis’s book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover how the principles, power, and pain of self-gratification’s lordship are no match for the liberation of God. Compelling and eye-opening, “The Kingdom of Pleasure and the Lord of Gratification” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Kingdom of Pleasure and the Lord of Gratification” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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