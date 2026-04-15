Jessica LaVassaur’s Newly Released “The Fall of Eve” is a Compelling Reimagining of Biblical Women’s Stories Through a Relatable, Human Lens
“The Fall of Eve: and Other Women of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica LaVassaur is an engaging collection of faith-based narratives that brings biblical women’s experiences to life with emotional depth and historical insight.
Kearney, NE, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Fall of Eve: and Other Women of the Bible”: a thought-provoking and spiritually grounded collection that reexamines well-known biblical accounts through the perspectives of the women who lived them. “The Fall of Eve: and Other Women of the Bible” is the creation of published author, Jessica LaVassaur, who lives in Nebraska with her family of five. She homeschools while serving on a nonprofit board and leading in the local AHG troop.
LaVassaur shares, “This book is a faithful adaptation of the lives of some of the most discussed women in the Bible. What did creation look like through Eve’s eyes? We all know about the patience of Job, but what about his wife? Did Lot’s wife have any redeeming qualities? What was it like to be a teen mom in biblical times? The women of the Bible have their voices heard in a way we can relate to.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica LaVassaur’s new book offers readers a deeper, more personal connection to Scripture by exploring the emotions, challenges, and perspectives of women whose stories have shaped biblical history, encouraging reflection and renewed engagement with the Word.
Consumers can purchase “The Fall of Eve: and Other Women of the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fall of Eve: and Other Women of the Bible”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
LaVassaur shares, “This book is a faithful adaptation of the lives of some of the most discussed women in the Bible. What did creation look like through Eve’s eyes? We all know about the patience of Job, but what about his wife? Did Lot’s wife have any redeeming qualities? What was it like to be a teen mom in biblical times? The women of the Bible have their voices heard in a way we can relate to.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica LaVassaur’s new book offers readers a deeper, more personal connection to Scripture by exploring the emotions, challenges, and perspectives of women whose stories have shaped biblical history, encouraging reflection and renewed engagement with the Word.
Consumers can purchase “The Fall of Eve: and Other Women of the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fall of Eve: and Other Women of the Bible”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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