International Feng Shui Guild Announces Dates and Global Speaker Lineup for the 2026 Feng Shui Summit

The International Feng Shui Guild announces the 2026 Feng Shui Summit, a free global online event taking place May 15–16, 2026. Featuring 24 expert speakers, the Summit offers live sessions on a wide range of Feng Shui topics, blending classical teachings with modern applications. Open to professionals and enthusiasts worldwide, with optional access to recordings.