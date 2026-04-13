International Feng Shui Guild Announces Dates and Global Speaker Lineup for the 2026 Feng Shui Summit
The International Feng Shui Guild announces the 2026 Feng Shui Summit, a free global online event taking place May 15–16, 2026. Featuring 24 expert speakers, the Summit offers live sessions on a wide range of Feng Shui topics, blending classical teachings with modern applications. Open to professionals and enthusiasts worldwide, with optional access to recordings.
Lees Summit, MO, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) is pleased to announce the dates and featured speakers for the highly anticipated 2026 Feng Shui Summit, a free, global online event taking place Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, 2026.
This two-day virtual gathering brings together leading Feng Shui experts from around the world, offering an inspiring and information-rich experience designed for professionals, students, and enthusiasts alike.
Centered on the theme “Feng Shui: The Fusion of Space, Energy, and Intuition,” the Summit showcases a diverse range of perspectives—from classical foundations to modern applications—reflecting IFSG’s commitment to inclusivity across all schools of Feng Shui.
A Global Lineup of Expert Speakers
The 2026 Summit features an exceptional roster of internationally recognized consultants and educators, including:
Eric Dowsett, Amanda Sophia, Lisa Alban, Michele McTeague, Analia Blanco Chang, Kim Julen, Wendy Yawching, Surendran S B S, Wendy Yereni, Laurent Langlais, Elliot Tanzer, S. Lee Wright, Michael Rice, LuAnn Cibik, E J Shaffert, Jan Cisek, Nicole Seidlitz, Lucy Wootley, Lahni and Ralph DeAmicis, Christian Kyriacou, Werner Brandmaier, Tanya Hames, Denise Linn, Anjie Cho, Katherine Metz, and Carole Hyder.
Each speaker will present a live, 55-minute session, offering practical insights, innovative techniques, and real-world applications across a wide range of Feng Shui topics.
Dynamic Learning Experience
The Summit will feature 12 hours of live programming, with two concurrent session tracks each day, allowing participants to customize their experience. Sessions will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Eastern Time on both days.
Topics include space clearing, astrology and Feng Shui, intuitive practices, working with families and modern lifestyles, architectural analysis, and advanced techniques for health, energy alignment, and professional practice.
Accessible, Engaging, and Global
The live event is free to attend, with optional access to recordings for those who wish to revisit all 24 sessions. This flexible format allows participants worldwide to engage with the material in a way that suits their schedule and learning style.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact directly with presenters through live Q&A sessions and connect with a vibrant, international Feng Shui community.
About the International Feng Shui Guild
The International Feng Shui Guild is a global professional membership organization dedicated to advancing the practice and understanding of Feng Shui. With members spanning diverse traditions and disciplines, the IFSG fosters education, collaboration, and professional excellence within the Feng Shui community.
Registration Information
Registration for the 2026 Feng Shui Summit is now open. Participants can learn more and reserve their place by visiting: https://www.ifsguild.org/feng-shui-summit/
This two-day virtual gathering brings together leading Feng Shui experts from around the world, offering an inspiring and information-rich experience designed for professionals, students, and enthusiasts alike.
Centered on the theme “Feng Shui: The Fusion of Space, Energy, and Intuition,” the Summit showcases a diverse range of perspectives—from classical foundations to modern applications—reflecting IFSG’s commitment to inclusivity across all schools of Feng Shui.
A Global Lineup of Expert Speakers
The 2026 Summit features an exceptional roster of internationally recognized consultants and educators, including:
Eric Dowsett, Amanda Sophia, Lisa Alban, Michele McTeague, Analia Blanco Chang, Kim Julen, Wendy Yawching, Surendran S B S, Wendy Yereni, Laurent Langlais, Elliot Tanzer, S. Lee Wright, Michael Rice, LuAnn Cibik, E J Shaffert, Jan Cisek, Nicole Seidlitz, Lucy Wootley, Lahni and Ralph DeAmicis, Christian Kyriacou, Werner Brandmaier, Tanya Hames, Denise Linn, Anjie Cho, Katherine Metz, and Carole Hyder.
Each speaker will present a live, 55-minute session, offering practical insights, innovative techniques, and real-world applications across a wide range of Feng Shui topics.
Dynamic Learning Experience
The Summit will feature 12 hours of live programming, with two concurrent session tracks each day, allowing participants to customize their experience. Sessions will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Eastern Time on both days.
Topics include space clearing, astrology and Feng Shui, intuitive practices, working with families and modern lifestyles, architectural analysis, and advanced techniques for health, energy alignment, and professional practice.
Accessible, Engaging, and Global
The live event is free to attend, with optional access to recordings for those who wish to revisit all 24 sessions. This flexible format allows participants worldwide to engage with the material in a way that suits their schedule and learning style.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact directly with presenters through live Q&A sessions and connect with a vibrant, international Feng Shui community.
About the International Feng Shui Guild
The International Feng Shui Guild is a global professional membership organization dedicated to advancing the practice and understanding of Feng Shui. With members spanning diverse traditions and disciplines, the IFSG fosters education, collaboration, and professional excellence within the Feng Shui community.
Registration Information
Registration for the 2026 Feng Shui Summit is now open. Participants can learn more and reserve their place by visiting: https://www.ifsguild.org/feng-shui-summit/
Contact
International Feng Shui GuildContact
Debra Dermyer-Lamb, CEO
816-246-1898
https://www.ifsguild.org/
Debra Dermyer-Lamb, CEO
816-246-1898
https://www.ifsguild.org/
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