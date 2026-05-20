Get Ready for "Lights, Camera, Stirling!"
An exciting new guide to Scotland's cinematic heartland is now available for pre-order from Extremis Publishing
Stirling, United Kingdom, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A brand new book celebrating the rich cinematic and television heritage of one of Scotland's most historic regions is now available for pre-release. "Lights, Camera, Stirling!" by Thomas A. Christie and Julie Christie shines a spotlight on the beautiful and unique locations of Stirling and Stirlingshire that have provided the backdrop to decades of film and television storytelling. With world-famous sights such as Stirling Castle, the historic Church of the Holy Rude, the National Wallace Monument, Doune Castle, and the Falls of Dochart, amongst many others, the region feels tailor-made for the film camera. This book explains just why Stirling has become such a celebrated location for directors and production crews.
Beautifully illustrated with full colour photography, "Lights, Camera, Stirling!" takes readers on a fascinating journey through the city's ancient streets, dramatic landscapes, and iconic landmarks, revealing how they have been transformed on screen across a wide range of productions. From period dramas to modern independent movies, the book uncovers the stories behind the scenes and the enduring appeal of the region which attracts filmmakers from across the world.
With a keen eye for detail and a deep appreciation of local history, the authors explore how Stirling's distinctive character has made it a natural stage for cinematic creativity. This entertaining guide offers fresh perspectives on familiar places, and unveils some surprising features which filmed in the area that will hopefully attract new visitors to the city and its surrounding region.
"Living and working in Stirling, we know how much the region's cultural heritage means to the people who make Stirlingshire such a great place to be," said Julie Christie, one of the book's authors. "Writing this book was an amazing experience, as it allowed us to move beyond the best-known films that have used the area, and embrace some of the more unusual movies and TV series that have used Stirling for so many different types of setting."
Released by Stirling-based independent book publisher Extremis Publishing Ltd., "Lights, Camera, Stirling!" is a celebration not only of film and television, but of the cultural and visual richness of the area itself. The book officially released on Thursday, 30th April 2026, and is now available for order from the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/lights-camera-stirling.html
Beautifully illustrated with full colour photography, "Lights, Camera, Stirling!" takes readers on a fascinating journey through the city's ancient streets, dramatic landscapes, and iconic landmarks, revealing how they have been transformed on screen across a wide range of productions. From period dramas to modern independent movies, the book uncovers the stories behind the scenes and the enduring appeal of the region which attracts filmmakers from across the world.
With a keen eye for detail and a deep appreciation of local history, the authors explore how Stirling's distinctive character has made it a natural stage for cinematic creativity. This entertaining guide offers fresh perspectives on familiar places, and unveils some surprising features which filmed in the area that will hopefully attract new visitors to the city and its surrounding region.
"Living and working in Stirling, we know how much the region's cultural heritage means to the people who make Stirlingshire such a great place to be," said Julie Christie, one of the book's authors. "Writing this book was an amazing experience, as it allowed us to move beyond the best-known films that have used the area, and embrace some of the more unusual movies and TV series that have used Stirling for so many different types of setting."
Released by Stirling-based independent book publisher Extremis Publishing Ltd., "Lights, Camera, Stirling!" is a celebration not only of film and television, but of the cultural and visual richness of the area itself. The book officially released on Thursday, 30th April 2026, and is now available for order from the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/lights-camera-stirling.html
Contact
Extremis Publishing Ltd.Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Categories