Systweak PDF Editor for Android Adds PDF Compression
Jaipur, India, April 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software has rolled out a new PDF compression feature for the free Systweak PDF Editor app on Android. Users can now reduce the size of large PDF files directly from their phones without losing formatting, clarity, or quality, and share them over email or messaging apps.
Large PDF files are a real challenge for mobile users attachments get rejected, storage fills up, and sharing slows down. The new feature, with one tap, allows users to shrink a heavy PDF, keeping the original formatting intact, so they can send it without worrying about file size limits.
The update is available now on Google Play Store and includes:
Compress large PDFs in seconds.
Maintains original formatting and clarity.
Share smaller files via email and apps.
Saves storage space on your device.
One-tap compression.
"Compression was one of the most requested features from our Android users. We wanted to make sure it worked the way users actually needed it to, fast, clean, and with no drop in quality. That is what we shipped." — Praveen Khanna, VP Development, Systweak Software
The feature is built for students, professionals, and anyone who regularly handles documents on the go.
Systweak PDF Editor for Android already covers the full range of everyday PDF tasks, editing text and images, annotating, merging and splitting files, converting, and signing documents digitally. The compression update adds the final piece for users who need to handle everything from a single app on their phone, without ever switching to a desktop.
"Systweak PDF Editor on Android is becoming a complete document tool for people who work from their phones. With compression now added, users can edit, sign, convert, and share PDFs all without touching a desktop." — Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software
Download Systweak PDF Editor for Android on Google Play:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.systweakpdfeditor
About the Company — Systweak Software builds productivity and utility tools for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS covering document management, data recovery, PC optimization, and more. Its products are used by millions of users across North America, Europe, and Asia.
Large PDF files are a real challenge for mobile users attachments get rejected, storage fills up, and sharing slows down. The new feature, with one tap, allows users to shrink a heavy PDF, keeping the original formatting intact, so they can send it without worrying about file size limits.
The update is available now on Google Play Store and includes:
Compress large PDFs in seconds.
Maintains original formatting and clarity.
Share smaller files via email and apps.
Saves storage space on your device.
One-tap compression.
"Compression was one of the most requested features from our Android users. We wanted to make sure it worked the way users actually needed it to, fast, clean, and with no drop in quality. That is what we shipped." — Praveen Khanna, VP Development, Systweak Software
The feature is built for students, professionals, and anyone who regularly handles documents on the go.
Systweak PDF Editor for Android already covers the full range of everyday PDF tasks, editing text and images, annotating, merging and splitting files, converting, and signing documents digitally. The compression update adds the final piece for users who need to handle everything from a single app on their phone, without ever switching to a desktop.
"Systweak PDF Editor on Android is becoming a complete document tool for people who work from their phones. With compression now added, users can edit, sign, convert, and share PDFs all without touching a desktop." — Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software
Download Systweak PDF Editor for Android on Google Play:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.systweakpdfeditor
About the Company — Systweak Software builds productivity and utility tools for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS covering document management, data recovery, PC optimization, and more. Its products are used by millions of users across North America, Europe, and Asia.
Contact
Systweak SoftwareContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
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