White City Logistics Celebrates 15 Years of Transportation Excellence
White City Logistics marks 15 years since obtaining its MC and DOT authority, highlighting a strong track record of reliability, safety, and nationwide freight solutions built on trust and long-term partnerships.
Bensenville, IL, April 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- White City Logistics, an asset-based carrier operating under OFAH INC, proudly marks 15 years since obtaining its MC and DOT authority in 2011, while also recognizing the company’s roots dating back to OFAH INC’s founding in 2009.
Founded and led by Nash (Nebojsa) Zivkovic, the company has built a reputation for dependable service, strong broker partnerships, and operational discipline.
Over the past 15 years, White City Logistics has provided nationwide freight solutions across multiple equipment types and service needs, building a reputation for flexibility, dependable service, and strong communication.
The company’s success is rooted in a clear operational philosophy and a commitment to its core values:
Trust — building long-term relationships through transparency and accountability
Professionalism — maintaining high standards in communication and execution
Reliability and Safety — ensuring consistent service and protecting every load
Team Power — leveraging a strong internal team to deliver 24/7 support
“Fifteen years in this industry is about consistency and doing things the right way,” said Zivkovic. “We’ve never positioned ourselves as the cheapest option. Our focus has always been on delivering value, protecting our partners’ freight, and maintaining trust.”
Supported by a dedicated team of drivers and office staff, White City Logistics continues to operate with a focus on performance, communication, and long-term partnerships.
As the company moves forward, it remains committed to expanding its network, strengthening relationships, and continuing to raise the standard for service in the trucking industry.
Founded and led by Nash (Nebojsa) Zivkovic, the company has built a reputation for dependable service, strong broker partnerships, and operational discipline.
Over the past 15 years, White City Logistics has provided nationwide freight solutions across multiple equipment types and service needs, building a reputation for flexibility, dependable service, and strong communication.
The company’s success is rooted in a clear operational philosophy and a commitment to its core values:
Trust — building long-term relationships through transparency and accountability
Professionalism — maintaining high standards in communication and execution
Reliability and Safety — ensuring consistent service and protecting every load
Team Power — leveraging a strong internal team to deliver 24/7 support
“Fifteen years in this industry is about consistency and doing things the right way,” said Zivkovic. “We’ve never positioned ourselves as the cheapest option. Our focus has always been on delivering value, protecting our partners’ freight, and maintaining trust.”
Supported by a dedicated team of drivers and office staff, White City Logistics continues to operate with a focus on performance, communication, and long-term partnerships.
As the company moves forward, it remains committed to expanding its network, strengthening relationships, and continuing to raise the standard for service in the trucking industry.
Contact
White City LogisticsContact
Nash Zivkovic
872-888-1800
www.whitecitylogistics.com
Nash Zivkovic
872-888-1800
www.whitecitylogistics.com
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