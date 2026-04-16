Author Tim Williams’s New Book, "Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Exceptional Teams Through Leadership," Highlights Leadership’s Importance in Talent Acquisition
Recent release “Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Exceptional Teams Through Leadership” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Williams is a compelling read that explores the vital role quality leadership plays in attracting and recruiting new talent in any industry, more so than any compensation packages or other perks.
Butte, MT, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tim Williams, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Consumer and Organizational Behavior as well as a master’s degree in healthcare management, has completed his new book, “Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Exceptional Teams Through Leadership”: an enlightening guide that emphasizes how quality leadership is a primary driver of talent acquisition and retention, and how businesses can implement new leadership programs to ensure they can grow and maintain their employee base.
“In today's business environment, everyone is looking for a way to recruit top talent for their business and then retain that talent,” shares Williams. “Many employers believe that if they just paid more or provided additional benefits to their employees, it would solve the issue. Since the pandemic, many businesses were closed for quite a long time, and many people did not return to work, leaving managers and recruiters wondering, ‘Where are all our applicants?’
“Many studies provided data from various works showing that many people are choosing to hold back from going back to work based on the quality of leadership rather than higher pay of benefits. This book will demonstrate how to create a quality leadership program as well as how to implement and administer it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Williams’s enlightening series will help readers discover how, whether their business consists of thousands of employees or a smaller team of ten, the quality of leadership their business provides will determine the results of being able to coach a team to pull together toward the accomplishment of a similar goal.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Exceptional Teams Through Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In today's business environment, everyone is looking for a way to recruit top talent for their business and then retain that talent,” shares Williams. “Many employers believe that if they just paid more or provided additional benefits to their employees, it would solve the issue. Since the pandemic, many businesses were closed for quite a long time, and many people did not return to work, leaving managers and recruiters wondering, ‘Where are all our applicants?’
“Many studies provided data from various works showing that many people are choosing to hold back from going back to work based on the quality of leadership rather than higher pay of benefits. This book will demonstrate how to create a quality leadership program as well as how to implement and administer it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Williams’s enlightening series will help readers discover how, whether their business consists of thousands of employees or a smaller team of ten, the quality of leadership their business provides will determine the results of being able to coach a team to pull together toward the accomplishment of a similar goal.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Exceptional Teams Through Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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