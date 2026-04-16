Recent Release, "Retribution," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Mike Kalinowski, Explores the Dark Realities of Sixteenth-Century Slave Trade
Appleton, WI, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Kalinowski has completed a new book, "Retribution": A Tale of Greed, Treachery, and Tragedy — the story follows David Ingram, a sailor who joins John Hawkins's slave-trading expedition to the New World in 1567. Set against the harsh realities of sixteenth-century Europe, the narrative explores themes of loss, ambition, and the brutalities of the slave trade. It depicts the journey from England to Africa, the violent capture of slaves, and the horrific conditions of the Middle Passage.
The author, Mike Kalinowski, travels widely and is interested in many aspects of history. Several years ago, Mike came across references to David Ingram and his three-thousand-mile walk from Mexico to the far reaches of Nova Scotia in the sixteenth century. The more Mike learned of this adventure, the more interested he became. The result of his research is Retribution, a tale of greed, ambition, tragedy, and desperation.
"Retribution" by Mike Kalinowski offers a powerful and disturbing glimpse into the dark underbelly of the sixteenth-century slave trade. The novel exposes the brutality and inhumanity of the system, while also highlighting the resilience and courage of the enslaved Africans. The story serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of greed and ambition, and the enduring legacy of slavery on both the African continent and the Americas.
"Writing Retribution was a deeply personal and emotionally challenging journey for me," said author Mike Kalinowski. "I wanted to shed light on a dark chapter in history and honor the lives of those who suffered under the cruel yoke of the slave trade."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mike Kalinowski's insightful work provides readers with a stirring and thought-provoking exploration of a complex and devastating period in human history. Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Retribution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author, Mike Kalinowski, travels widely and is interested in many aspects of history. Several years ago, Mike came across references to David Ingram and his three-thousand-mile walk from Mexico to the far reaches of Nova Scotia in the sixteenth century. The more Mike learned of this adventure, the more interested he became. The result of his research is Retribution, a tale of greed, ambition, tragedy, and desperation.
"Retribution" by Mike Kalinowski offers a powerful and disturbing glimpse into the dark underbelly of the sixteenth-century slave trade. The novel exposes the brutality and inhumanity of the system, while also highlighting the resilience and courage of the enslaved Africans. The story serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of greed and ambition, and the enduring legacy of slavery on both the African continent and the Americas.
"Writing Retribution was a deeply personal and emotionally challenging journey for me," said author Mike Kalinowski. "I wanted to shed light on a dark chapter in history and honor the lives of those who suffered under the cruel yoke of the slave trade."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mike Kalinowski's insightful work provides readers with a stirring and thought-provoking exploration of a complex and devastating period in human history. Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Retribution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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